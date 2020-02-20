Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Eden Project takes next step as ‘licence to occupy’ signed

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Eden Project

Eden Project New Zealand (EPNZ) has announced that it has signed a ‘licence to occupy’ agreement with Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) and the Christchurch City Council (CCC) regarding a new Eden Project in Ōtautahi/Christchurch.

The licence will enable EPNZ to access the site to undertake investigations and activities to further their design without limiting public access to the area

This follows the signing of the global settlement agreement by the Crown and CCC and the announcement by Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods late last year that the Ōtākaro Avon River Corridor (OARC) Regeneration Plan has been approved. An ‘eco tourism’ land use theme has been identified for the Ōtākaro Loop in the Regeneration Plan.

EPNZ first entered into discussions with Eden Project, the developers and operators of the world-renowned Eden Project in Cornwall, UK, some eight years ago. Long-term partners with EPNZ, Eden Project are pleased to hear the project can now move onto the next phase of planning and design.

“Good things come to those that wait… and we have been waiting with anticipation! As such, we are delighted to see the next steps on the journey to creating EPNZ in Christchurch, which represents an important opportunity to tell natural world and environmental stories in a New Zealand context, as part of an overwhelmingly urgent global story” says David Harland, CEO of Eden Project International.

David is currently in Christchurch, meeting with partners and stakeholders to further advance the project.

In contrast to the Eden Project in Cornwall, which focuses on our relationship with plants, EPNZ will look at our relationship with water, while showcasing New Zealand’s environments and biodiversity.

It will celebrate what makes us uniquely New Zealand – our nature and culture – and showcase how we can live in greater harmony with our natural environment – working within, rather than against, the grain of nature.

To celebrate New Zealand’s unique culture, the key buildings will be giant hīnaki (traditional woven eel traps) that will house immersive, inspirational and educational experiences. It will anchor their concept of a ‘laboracity’ – a place to learn, explore, experiment and to present new ways of thinking.

Kaitiakitanga defines the approach to ecological regeneration, practise, and visitor engagement. As a social enterprise, the project will regenerate Ōtautahi/Christchurch through growth in the local and national tourism economy.

“Christchurch has lost ground to other major New Zealand tourism destinations since the 2011 earthquake” says founding EPNZ trustee, Ray Sleeman. “A social enterprise of this nature and scale is crucial to bringing visitors back to Christchurch, to increase their length of stay and spend, and to ultimately help all of Christchurch recover.”

Working with a design team encompassing the Eden Project International team, cultural design advisors Matapopore on behalf Ngāi Tūāhuriri, along with local landscape designers and ecology specialists, the updated design for the EPNZ footprint now reflects the area available in the OARC plan for the Ōtākaro Loop.

This vision for EPNZ is consistent with the OARC regeneration plan’s objectives for Christchurch and New Zealand, along with the plan’s vision and objectives for the OARC and publicly accessible green spine.

“Mahinga kai is key guiding principle of the OARC Regeneration Plan, and this is also the case for EPNZ” says Aroha Reriti-Crofts, Chairperson for Matapopore Charitable Trust, responsible for ensuring Ngāi Tūāhuriri/Ngāi Tahu values, aspirations, and narratives are realised within the recovery of Ōtautahi/Christchurch. “It is important to Matapopore and EPNZ that the design focuses on Ngāi Tūāhuriri/Ngāi Tahu values to help to create an engaging dialogue, whilst regenerating ecosystems facilitate meaningful cultural practices.”

“With acceptance of the OARC Regeneration Plan and signing of this licence, we are looking forward to moving into the next phase for us, which will be about further developing our design and working with interested parties to explore opportunities to bring this exciting concept to reality as soon as practical for the benefit of Christchurch and New Zealand” says Martin Hadlee, EPNZ Chairperson.

“This licence will give us wonderful opportunities to start to meaningfully engage with people on the site – to learn about and celebrate the past history and traditional practices of the land, along with its unique ecology and how we can be better environmental stewards or kaitiakitanga for the area” says trustee Shelley McMurtrie. “It will also be a chance to link with other proponents for ecological regeneration and local food production within the wider OARC area.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Eden Project on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party’s best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people. More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

NZ Government: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:

Vaping: Government To Regulate Products

No sales to under-18-year-olds No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients Ensure ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals
Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. More>>

ALSO:

UN Expert: NZ Housing Crisis Requires Bold Human Rights Response

This is a press statement from UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing at the end of her 10-day visit to New Zealand. The Government of New Zealand has recognized that the country is facing a housing crisis, said Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 