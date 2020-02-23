Waititi To Stand For Maori Party In Waiariki

Rawiri Waititi will stand for the Maori Party in Waiariki at September’s General Election.

The 39-year-year old’s candidacy was today confirmed in Rotorua.

Waiariki Maori Party Electorate Chair Verna Ohia-Gates said Waititi was an outstanding choice and the team will be working extremely hard over the next six months to win the seat.

“I would also like to congratulate other candidates who put their names forward for selection. The decision has been made by the members of Waiariki, now it's time to get Rawiri back around the table,” said Ohia-Gate.

Waititi said he had no initial plans to get back into politics – he stood for Labour in 2014. But being immersed in iwi politics; constantly having to push for the recognition of mana motuhake, coupled with the dubious dealings of Whanau Ora, Ihumātao and Oranga Tamariki, he and his whanau decided it was necessary for him to jump back in the ring.

“I’ve seen the light”, Waititi said of crossing over to the Maori Party.

“There is an imminent need, now more than ever that Maori have a voice who solely prioritises their aspirations and their needs and that is unapologetic about doing so. The Maori Party is the only party who can do that” Waititi said.

“There is a new Maori generation breaking through, and we’re going to move ahead in this country but we have to be brave and courageous enough to believe in ourselves if we’re going to make a difference.”

“There is an uprising in the air; an indigenous revolution – here at home and across the globe. We will not stand still or keep silent anymore”.

Waititi joins Debbie Ngarewa-Packer – who is standing in the western Māori seat Te Tai Hauāuru as the first two confirmed Maori Party candidates.

Party President Che Wilson congratulated Waititi for taking on this challenge.

“We are assembling a very strong team and will be working hard in each of the Maori electorates,” Wilson said.

