Vaping Crackdown Bill Needs Improvement

Sunday, 23 February 2020, 12:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Details of the Government's newly-announced vaping crackdown may keep New Zealanders smoking and paying exorbitant excise taxes, says the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union.

Taxpayers' Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, "We welcome the decision not to apply excise tax to vaping products. But the details of this regulation will prevent many smokers from making the switch and reaping the financial rewards."

"Especially concerning is the crackdown on displays and flavoured liquids at service stations and supermarkets. When a smoker walks into a dairy to buy their daily pack of smokes, this is precisely when they should be able to see other options. That should include flavoured liquids."

"Advertising restrictions should include an exemption for communicating the fact that vaping is at least 95 per cent less harmful than smoking."

"The select committee process for this bill will be crucial for ex-smokers to share stories of how flavoured vapes and point-of-sale displays got them off the smokes."

"Regulation should be laser-focused at preventing children from accessing nicotine. As the bill is currently written, it errs too far on the side of protecting the government's revenue stream from current smokers."

Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party’s best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people. More>>

NZ Government: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

Vaping: Government To Regulate Products

No sales to under-18-year-olds No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients Ensure ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals
Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. More>>

UN Expert: NZ Housing Crisis Requires Bold Human Rights Response

This is a press statement from UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing at the end of her 10-day visit to New Zealand. The Government of New Zealand has recognized that the country is facing a housing crisis, said Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur ... More>>

