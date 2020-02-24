Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Keep New Zealand Beautiful Partners With Waste Management To Send Educational Book To NZ Schools

Monday, 24 February 2020, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Keep New Zealand Beautiful

Keep New Zealand Beautiful partners with Waste Management New Zealand to send educational book to New Zealand schools

New Zealand not-for-profit organisation, Keep New Zealand Beautiful, has teamed up with Waste Management to distribute an educational storybook to every kindergarten, primary and intermediate school in New Zealand.

The book, titled Kiki Kiwi & Friends: The Travelling Trash, formed part of the Kiki Kiwi Litter Less education programme which Keep New Zealand Beautiful developed in line with the New Zealand curriculum and aims to educate and encourage children (aged 5-11 years) about the importance of putting litter in the bin, and to understand just because you throw something away, it does not mean it actually goes away. A teacher’s resource kit for this programme was provided to all primary and intermediate schools in New Zealand in Term 3 2018.

With the help of Waste Management, Keep New Zealand Beautiful has been able to repurpose the spiral bound A3 Kiki Kiwi & Friends: The Travelling Trash book from the resource kit as a children’s softcover storybook, making it more accessible to children throughout New Zealand.

Kiki Kiwi & Friends: The Travelling Trash is an educational story which follows Kiki Kiwi and his friends as they aim to ‘Do The Right Thing’ to keep their community clean and prevent litter from entering waterways.

The book was officially launched at Waste Management’s new Auckland headquarters on East Tamaki Road, with students from Ormiston Primary School attending to meet Kiki Kiwi, learn about waste management and hear the book’s first reading.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson says, “Education, information, and training are proactive measures required to prevent the creation of litter and to achieve long-term positive behavioural change. We’re excited to expand the Litter Less resource in a different medium to educate the next generation of Kiwis and to help us to achieve this mission.”

Waste Management NZ Managing Director Tom Nickels says one of Waste Management’s goals is to invest in local communities and raise awareness of how waste and environmental services work in New Zealand. “We are very pleased to be able to share the story of waste with our young people and reinforce the message that caring for our environment is everyone’s responsibility.”

The Kiki Kiwi book will also be available to purchase via the Keep New Zealand Beautiful website – www.knzb.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Keep New Zealand Beautiful on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Bernie Sanders’ Presidential Bid

Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the Democratic nomination is taking on an air of inevitability, and that likelihood has been met with elation by some people, and feelings of dread in others. Is the Vermont senator the party’s best hope of motivating and leading an inspirational movement to defeat Donald Trump in November, or would he be the easiest opponent of them all for Trump to stigmatise, isolate and defeat? Is Bernie Sanders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform America, or a once- in-a -generation calamity who is likely to entrench in power the worst President in American history? No pressure, people. More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

NZ Government: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:

Vaping: Government To Regulate Products

No sales to under-18-year-olds No advertising and sponsorship of vaping products and e-cigarettes No vaping or smokeless tobacco in smokefree areas Regulates vaping product safety comprehensively, - including devices, flavours and ingredients Ensure ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals
Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. More>>

ALSO:

UN Expert: NZ Housing Crisis Requires Bold Human Rights Response

This is a press statement from UN Special Rapporteur on the right to housing at the end of her 10-day visit to New Zealand. The Government of New Zealand has recognized that the country is facing a housing crisis, said Leilani Farha, UN Special Rapporteur ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 