Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Report A Hurry Up For Climate Change Policy Makers

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Local Government NZ

LGNZ say a new report from the Deep South National Science Challenge is a reminder for central government policy makers to step up the pace on progressing a national strategy on climate change adaption.

LGNZ is the peak body representing New Zealand’s 78 local councils, providing a unified voice for local government and a pathway for continuous improvement through CouncilMARK™, the sector’s independent assessment and continuous improvement programme.

Released today, ‘Centring Culture in Public Engagement on Climate Change Adaptation: Re-shaping the Future of the NZ Tourism Sector,’ finds that there is central strategy void where a joined-up approach to dealing with climate threats should be.

“LGNZ agree with the report, that our tourism industry is particularly susceptible to climate related severe weather impacts, as is local government infrastructure, which is the backbone of the industry,” says LGNZ President Dave Cull.

Based on comprehensive surveying data, LGNZ’s 2019 ‘Vulnerable…’ report found that $14 billion in local government infrastructure was at risk from sea level rise, exacerbated by climate change.

“Councils are key supporters and promoters of regional tourism and local operators, and through LGNZ, they have been calling for a clear adaptation strategy from central government.”

“A thriving tourism industry plays a key part in New Zealand’s success, but closures of walking tracks in the South Island due to flooding and coastal attractions in the North Island due to severe weather has highlighted that we need to get moving with engagement and development of an adaptation strategy.”

“The report rightly highlights that the current RMA does not mention climate change, and that it’s often very small locations and their attractions that are receiving swathes of visitors, and that they’re struggling to accommodate this.”

“We’re a distant location for many international visitors, and we need to think about how this factors in when we promote New Zealand’s attractions, considering that they can be affected by severe weather events.”

“We are limited in what we can do to control climate change, but there’s a lot more we can do around how we react to it. That’s why LGNZ supports the recommendations of this report, for both the tourism industry and policy makers, to start planning for change now.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Local Government NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 