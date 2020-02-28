Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Inquiry Findings Into How Budget Material Was Accessed

Friday, 28 February 2020, 11:33 am
Press Release: State Services Commission

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced the findings of an inquiry into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury.

The inquiry, led by Ms Jenn Bestwick, was launched by the Commission at the request of the Treasury after sensitive Budget information was accessed on the Treasury website two days before the 2019 Budget was to be announced on 30 May. Budget-sensitive material was accessed via searches on the Treasury website.

Assembling and publishing the Budget is a core responsibility of the Treasury.

The Commissioner said the Treasury’s failure to keep Budget sensitive information secure was not acceptable.

“This should not have happened,” said Mr Hughes. “Some things are so critical that they can never be allowed to fail. Security of the Budget is one of these.”

The inquiry found:

  • A series of technical decisions led to a design in the Treasury website search function, which allowed access to Budget 2019 information. The design also existed in the 2018 Budget, though there were no security breaches.
  • Governance and oversight at the Treasury’s executive level fell short
  • Risk management processes around Budget 2019 were not good enough
  • Concerns about security risks existed but were not escalated.

Mr Hughes said the Treasury has an excellent reputation as New Zealand's lead advisor to the Government on economic and fiscal policy, with very good people doing their best.

“But sometimes doing your best is not enough,” said Mr Hughes. “Some things you just need to get right. Each and every time. For these you need to check, check and check again and that didn’t happen with security around Budget 2019.

“Senior leadership at the Treasury were rightly focused on the big economic and fiscal issues which are important to New Zealanders and the Government. That is what I expect. But they got the balance wrong. The Treasury’s core business is also delivering the Budget and I’m disappointed the senior leadership were not hands-on enough in that task.

“I am confident the new Secretary of the Treasury will provide the leadership to deliver the necessary changes to ensure this doesn't happen again.”

The Treasury, under new Secretary Dr Caralee McLiesh, has already implemented a number of changes that address many of the issues raised or findings from the inquiry.

Since the incident, Dr McLiesh has:

  • appointed one of her executive leadership team members to personally oversee the security of the Budget
  • implemented new quality assurance measures around all aspects of the Budget process
  • implemented new security and testing policies
  • steps in place to ensure a replica Budget website will be fully and comprehensively tested prior to Budget day.

Dr McLiesh said the Budget production process for Budget 2020 is robust and secure, and in line with best practice and the appropriate guidance and standards.

“The Budget is a core priority of the Treasury and what happened should never happen again,” she said.

“The Treasury accepts all of the inquiry’s findings. When I came into the job last September, the Treasury had already made a number of improvements and we have since initiated a programme of work to improve security processes around the Budget. A lot of the necessary changes identified in the inquiry report have been implemented or are already underway.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from State Services Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 