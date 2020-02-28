SFO Confirms Receipt Of Police File On Christchurch Mayor
Friday, 28 February 2020, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
The Serious Fraud Office has received a referral from NZ
Police in relation to Lianne Dalziel’s election
expenses.
The SFO will be assessing the matter and has
no further comment at this
time.
