Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Water Pollution Remains A Major Concern For New Zealanders

Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 11:41 am
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Pollution of our rivers and lakes remains one of New Zealanders' top two concerns, according to new public opinion poll results released today by Fish & Game New Zealand.

Fish & Game New Zealand chief executive Martin Taylor says the Colmar Brunton findings show how worried New Zealanders remain about water pollution and how careful political parties need to be on addressing this concern.

"These results show the depth of feeling kiwis have about the loss of what they considered their birthright - clean rivers, lakes and streams.

"It highlights the urgency with which the government needs to make substantial changes to address the problem.

"It also highlights that all political parties are on notice that in this year's election, Kiwis will expect to be able to swim, fish and gather food from their rivers, lakes and streams."

The survey asked people how concerned they were about a range of issues, including the cost of living, health system, child poverty and water pollution.

Three quarters - 76 per cent - of those surveyed said they were extremely or very concerned about the pollution of lakes and rivers. Only five per cent said they were not that concerned.

The only issue people were more worried about was the cost of living, with 80 per cent saying they were extremely or very concerned.

In 2017, 2018 and 2019, we asked this same question. The concern for water quality has remained in the top two concerns for Kiwis each year that we have conducted this survey.

The poll also shows that two-thirds of people are expecting the Government to put rules and regulations in place to protect water quality before the 2020 election.

"The Labour, the Greens and New Zealand First campaigned in the 2017 Election on cleaning up New Zealand's waterways so that we can swim, fish and gather food from our rivers, lakes and streams," Mr Taylor says.

"Nearly two-thirds of people expect the Government to put rules and regulations in place to deliver on their election promise to clean up New Zealand's waterways.

"It is always difficult for a Government to deliver on a strong election promise once in office. However, New Zealanders have said they want tough new rules designed to clean up our freshwater this year.

"They expect to see all political parties deliver strong new policy that will protect water quality so their children's children can have a New Zealand they are proud to call home."

Note: You can download a graphic of the poll here. The poll was conducted for Fish & Game New Zealand by Colmar Brunton from 25 January - 5 February 2020. It surveyed one thousand New Zealanders, and the results are nationally representative for age, gender and region. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 per cent.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2003/Fish_and_Game_research_January_2020.pdf

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Shane Jones As The Liability No-one Needs To Bear Anymore


New Zealand First has needed a diversion after weeks of bad coverage over its dodgy handling of donations, but it really, really doesn’t need what Shane Jones has chosen to provide. According to Jones, New Zealand has too many people from New Delhi, Indian students are “ruining” our education system, and anyone who thinks otherwise is just some young whippersnapper from “Ngati Woke”..Spare me. All of this trolling underlines the deadweight that Jones is for New Zealand First, for his parliamentary colleagues, and for the country as a whole... More>>


 

COVID-19 Response: PM's Remarks 02/03/20:

Video of PM Ardern’s Post Cabinet Press Conference is available here: New Zealand Labour Party - #LIVE: Post-Cabinet Press Conference 2 March 2020 Today Cabinet was focused on the response to protect NZers from COVID-19 ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 