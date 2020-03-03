Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Meng Foon Condemns Shane Jones’ Comments Against Indian Communities As Racist, Ignorant And Harmful

Tuesday, 3 March 2020, 12:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Human Rights Commission

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon condemns Shane Jones’ comments against Indian communities as racist, ignorant and harmful

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon says “Shane Jones’ continued racist and ignorant statements against Indian communities must stop. As a leader in Government, his words are irresponsible and harmful to many Indian, migrant, and ethnic communities. These types of comments divide us as a country and embolden those that hold racist and xenophobic views.”

“This stereotyping goes against the central Māori value of manaakitanga (hospitality), which so many of us love about New Zealand, and is the reason alot of us came here. International students, including those who come from India, choose New Zealand tertiary education because we are a safe county to study in. They do not deserve to be vilified or discriminated against.”


“The comments about Indian students, and others he has made, undermine the rich contributions that the Indian community has made since first arriving here in the mid-1800’s. Indian New Zealanders enlisted in WW1 and fought alongside fellow Kiwis at Gallipoli, Somme and Passchendaele. Today, Indian New Zealanders remain an important part of who we are as a society,” says Mr Foon.

“This month, New Zealand will mark two important events, the one year anniversary of the Christchurch Mosque shootings and Race Relations Day, that remind us of the ugliness of racism and hate. Shane Jones’ comments are an affront to these important moments when New Zealanders should be coming together to support one another.”

“The anniversary of the 15 March mosque attacks marks the day when 51 people were murdered by someone who held erroneous and hateful views towards a religious and ethnically diverse group. New Zealand will also mark Race Relations Day on 21 March, which commemorates the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre when 69 Black South African citizens - including ten children – were shot to death by their own police for protesting against racial apartheid laws.”

“In an election year, leaders must stop using minorities as their whipping post. We must and can do better. I call upon all New Zealanders and leaders to give nothing to racism and xenophobia,” Mr Foon says.

Gordon Campbell: On Shane Jones As The Liability No-one Needs To Bear Anymore


New Zealand First has needed a diversion after weeks of bad coverage over its dodgy handling of donations, but it really, really doesn’t need what Shane Jones has chosen to provide. According to Jones, New Zealand has too many people from New Delhi, Indian students are “ruining” our education system, and anyone who thinks otherwise is just some young whippersnapper from “Ngati Woke”..Spare me. All of this trolling underlines the deadweight that Jones is for New Zealand First, for his parliamentary colleagues, and for the country as a whole... More>>


 

COVID-19 Response: PM's Remarks 02/03/20:

Video of PM Ardern’s Post Cabinet Press Conference is available here: New Zealand Labour Party - #LIVE: Post-Cabinet Press Conference 2 March 2020 Today Cabinet was focused on the response to protect NZers from COVID-19 ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:


