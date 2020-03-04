Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Latest OIA Statistics Released

Wednesday, 4 March 2020, 2:02 pm
Press Release: State Services Commission

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes today released Official Information Act statistics for the six months to December 2019.

The latest statistics cover 114 agencies that collectively completed 19,829 official information requests between July and December 2019, a 7.8% increase in volume on the previous six months.

In the six months to December, 57 agencies completed 100% of their OIA requests within the legislated timeframe. Overall, agencies responded to 19,383, or 97.8%, of requests on time, compared with the 97.4% requests answered on time in the January to June 2019 period.

Since 2015 when the Commission started collecting OIA data there has been overall improvement in OIA requests being completed on time.

“This is another good result overall,” said Mr Hughes. “The public service has responded to nearly 98% of OIA requests on time. That is good but I expect agencies to continue to work hard to make official information more freely available.”

More agencies are also releasing their OIA responses publicly. Of the 114 agencies, 49 have published OIA responses on their websites. In total, 1788 OIA responses were published during the six months, an 8.1% increase on the previous period. (1654 during the first half of 2019).

In the six months to December 2019, the number of complaints to the Ombudsman notified to agencies decreased 9.1%, down from 208 to 189. A total of 24 final opinions were made by the Ombudsman against agencies, an 11.1% decrease on the previous period (27 during the January-June 2019 period).

The latest Ombudsman’s data is also available.

© Scoop Media

Find more from State Services Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Shane Jones As The Liability No-one Needs To Bear Anymore


New Zealand First has needed a diversion after weeks of bad coverage over its dodgy handling of donations, but it really, really doesn’t need what Shane Jones has chosen to provide. According to Jones, New Zealand has too many people from New Delhi, Indian students are “ruining” our education system, and anyone who thinks otherwise is just some young whippersnapper from “Ngati Woke”..Spare me. All of this trolling underlines the deadweight that Jones is for New Zealand First, for his parliamentary colleagues, and for the country as a whole... More>>


 

COVID-19 Response: PM's Remarks 02/03/20:

Video of PM Ardern’s Post Cabinet Press Conference is available here: New Zealand Labour Party - #LIVE: Post-Cabinet Press Conference 2 March 2020 Today Cabinet was focused on the response to protect NZers from COVID-19 ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 