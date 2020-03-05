Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

UC Commits To Gender Pay Parity Research And Action

Thursday, 5 March 2020, 9:49 am
Press Release: University of Canterbury

The University of Canterbury (UC) is investigating gender pay parity for academics following recent findings by UC researchers Associate Professor Ann Brower and Associate Professor Alex James showing that female academics in New Zealand are likely to earn $200,000 less than male counterparts over their career, despite equivalent research performance.

The announcement is being made at UC’s International Women’s Day celebrations at Haere-roa, the new UC Student’s Association building, on 6 March at 10am.

UC has responded in a very constructive way, Associate Professor James says, making information available so that further research could be conducted into the university’s own records. “We think UC might be one of the first institutions to analyse its own data so comprehensively, which means that we can learn more about the situation on our own doorstep and then work to make improvements.”

UC’s Executive Director of Human Relations Paul O’Flaherty is already preparing to introduce measures to combat gender pay disparity at UC, with full support from Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey. “We are totally committed to pay parity for all staff and will work to address these issues and any other areas of improvement that we identify,” he says.

“We accept that some early analysis on academic staff selection and promotion at UC shows that we need to increase the number of female academic staff recruits and ensure they are appointed on merit at levels equivalent to appointments of males.”

Research suggests a range of possible causes behind the gender pay gap, such as unconscious bias in recruitment, promotions and retention, female academics applying for promotions later than male counterparts, and the cultural environment in different disciplines. “Within UC we have areas that are doing better than others, so we are looking at ourselves, at where those areas of good practice are, so we can learn from that,” Associate Professor James says.

Research at UC will also take other factors into consideration such as ethnicity. “Intersectionality, where factors such as gender and ethnicity meet, generally doesn’t serve people well,” she says.

UC has committed to action on gender pay parity during this year, including forming a working group of female academics to investigate underlying causes, a review of the academic promotions processes to improve equality of access for female staff, a review of recruitment and selection processes, and a pilot of unconscious bias training for recruitment staff.

Further work will be done to investigate pay parity for non-academic staff at the university.

Associate Professor Brower and Associate Professor James’ research paper Research performance and age explain less than half of the gender pay gap in New Zealand universities, published in international journal PLOS ONE in January, examined pay and research performance across the sector using data from 2003 to 2012. The research was a world-first in quantifying a nation’s academic performance and pay.

A new paper to be published later this year will draw on more recent data, up to 2018, to see whether the pay gap between male and female academics has improved.

UC is well placed to lead on gender pay parity nationally and globally, having set an outstanding example of female leadership with Vice-Chancellor Professor De la Rey, Chancellor Sue McCormack and University of Canterbury Students’ Association (UCSA) President Tori McNoe at the helm. Four of UC’s five colleges are also lead by female Pro-Vice-Chancellors.

O’Flaherty and Associate Professor Brower will speak at UC’s International Women’s Day event, encouraging women and men to support gender pay parity.

© Scoop Media

Find more from University of Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

Covid-19: Third Case Confirmed In NZ

MOH: The third case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a New Zealand resident. The third case is an Auckland man in his 40s who has close family, also New Zealand residents, who have recently returned to this country after visiting Iran ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:



Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:

Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 