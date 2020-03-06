NZIER Backs Midwives Call For Pay Equity
Friday, 6 March 2020, 12:38 pm
Press Release: NZIER
NZ Institute of Economic Research Backs Midwives
Call For Pay Equity: 16-26% of the work midwives do, is
unpaid.
Sustainable
midwifery
Supporting improved wellbeing and greater
equity
NZIER report to New Zealand College of
Midwives
https://nzier.org.nz/publication/sustainable-midwifery-supporting-improved-wellbeing-and-greater-equity
