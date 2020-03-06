Have Your Say On The International Treaty Examination Of The Amendment To The Rome Statute

The Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee is now seeking public submissions about an amendment to an international treaty that would make intentional starvation a war crime in certain situations.

In December 2019, the Assembly of State Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court amended the Statute. The amendment made it a war crime to intentionally use the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare by depriving them of things that are essential for their survival.

The amendment would apply in non-international armed conflicts. Intentionally starving civilians as a method of warfare is already a war crime under the Rome Statute.

Make a submission on the treaty by midnight on Thursday 26 March 2020.

