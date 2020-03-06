Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Not Protecting Nurses As First Responders Grossly Unfair, Says NZNO

Friday, 6 March 2020, 3:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says failure to include nurses, midwives, health care workers and kai mahi hauora as defined staff in the Protection for First Responders and Prison Officers Bill will only serve to further institutionalise the abuse nursing staff face on a daily basis.

The bill introduces new protections for first responders, defined as staff from the police and emergency health and fire services, in the Crimes Act 1961 and the Summary Offences Act 1981.

NZNO College of Emergency Nursing New Zealand (CENNZ) Chair Dr Sandra Richardson says verbal abuse, physical assault and sexual innuendo or threats by either patients or accompanying persons is commonplace for nurses.

"Our members tell us that violence in the workplace happens every day, and that the expectation is that they will just accept it as part of the job. Instances of reported violence tend to get swept under the carpet and nurses often don’t bother with them. That means levels of violence are likely higher than what records might suggest."

In a 2019 membership survey, 10 percent of NZNO members indicated that, during the last year, they had been either physically assaulted, verbally abused and/or subject to sexual innuendo, abuse or threats. The highest rates of abuse occurred in emergency departments or in mental health or aged care settings.

"ACC information shows assaults on DHB nurses are the third-highest cause of ACC claims by nurses and that physical injuries from assaults make up 14 percent of all DHB nurses claims (other DHB occupations are at just 10 percent," Dr Richardson said.

"If people in Aotearoa New Zealand want to continue receiving high quality, professional care from a specialist nursing workforce, there need to be safeguards in place.

"Inclusion of nursing as a protected profession within the First Responders and Prison Officers Bill is one way of demonstrating an ongoing responsibility and recognition of the need to support this workforce. It’s not enough on its own, but it is a necessary starting point.

"This is a completely unacceptable omission reflecting an inaccurate understanding of what professions make up the first responder health workforce. It sends a clear message that our nursing staff are expected to just put up with being abused. They deserve so much better."

NZNO and CENNZ will be making oral submissions to the Justice Select Committee on Monday 9 March demanding that nurses, midwives, health care workers be included as first responders in the bill.

NZNO Professional Nursing Advisor Suzanne Rolls is presenting at around 10.05am. Dr Sandra Richardson, NZNO College of Emergency Nurses New Zealand, is presenting around 12.35pm.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Nurses Organisation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On 22 Short Takes About Super Tuesday


With obvious apologies to the Simpsons….Here’s my 22 short takes on the 14 Super Tuesday primaries that combined yesterday to produce a common narrative –Bernie Sanders NOT running away with the nomination, Joe Biden coming back from the dead, and the really, really rich guy proving to be really, really bad at politics. In the months ahead, it will be fascinating to see if the real Joe Biden can live up to the idea of Joe Biden that people voted for yesterday – namely, the wise old guy who can save the country from the political extremism of the right and the left... More>>


 

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Coronavirus:How Prepared Is NZ?

New Zealand joined 48 other countries affected by the novel coronavirus last week when health authorities confirmed the first COVID-19 case. The news prompted panic buying of supplies in some places, but it had long been expected... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:



Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 