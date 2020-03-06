Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Have Your Say On The International Treaty Examination Of The Annex VI Regulations

Friday, 6 March 2020, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Environment Committee

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: Have your say on the international treaty examination of the Annex VI regulations for the prevention of air pollution from ships contained in the Protocol of 1997 to MARPOL)

The Environment Committee is now seeking public submissions about whether New Zealand should accede to Annex VI: Regulations for the Prevention of Air Pollution from Ships (Annex VI) of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL Convention/MARPOL).

Annex VI seeks to address the impact of shipping emissions on:

· human health and environments in and around port communities

· climate change and ozone layer depletion.

The treaty could be put into effect under New Zealand law by changes to primary legislation and regulations, as set out in the National Interest Analysis.

Tell the Environment Committee what you think

Parliament’s Environment Committee is now calling on the public to have their say on the treaty.

Submissions can be made via the Parliament website. Submissions close at 11.59pm on Monday, 16 March 2020. At this stage, the committee is inviting written submissions only.

For more details about the international treaty examination:

