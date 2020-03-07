CEAC Mourns After The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

In 2000 we had the pleasure of meeting Jeanette Fitzsimons at a Green Party meeting at a café in Napier, and she instantly radiated such warmth of humanity towards every soul there.

My wife and I felt she was a gifted person who spoke softly but sent clear messages of ‘common sense’ to us all.

Then in 2001 Jennette accompanied by Rob Donald whom were both co-leaders of the ‘new Green Party’ were embarking on a full effort to confront the declining environmental stewardship of past Governments, advocating for widespread changes to make NZ a ‘clean-green’ society again.

We then decided to join this worthy cause as we were planning to begin a family life again in Napier after being overseas for 10yrs.

Jeanette touched our hearts and will be forever missed for her exceptional love of humanity and care of her communities she had part in taking care of.

We join with NZ First and Labour partners to send our condolences to Jeanette Fitzsimons family and friends after the sad news on Friday that Jeanette had passed away.

