Taxpayers' Union Delighted To Offer PM A Briefing On Quit Group

Responding to her confusion and desire for information during this afternoon's Post-Cabinet press conference, the New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is offering to brief the Prime Minister on Quit Group's massive taxpayer rip-off.

Spokesman Jordan Williams says, "Sure, we were surprised that Jacinda Ardern neither reads Stuff nor listens to Morning Report — but we're more than willing to help out."

"When it comes to taxpayer-funded groups paying themselves to do essentially nothing... and taxpayer-funded charities hoarding money... and a major lack of transparency with public funding... and one particular serial offender ripping off taxpayers, again... it's important we all work together."

© Scoop Media