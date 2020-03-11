Otago Regional Council: Applications To Auditor-General For Declarations And Exemptions

Otago Regional Council applied for exemptions and/or declarations under the Local Authorities (Members’ Interests) Act 1968 to enable certain councillors to take part in imminent decisions about freshwater management.

There are two key overarching changes to the Council’s Water Plan that will be before the Council in the coming weeks. We sought information from the Council about those decisions, and from councillors about their financial interests in those decisions.

We’ve published our decisions on the applications, including some background information about the decisions to be made by the Council and our role in considering the applications, on our website.

