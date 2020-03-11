Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

MPs Vote To Uphold Important Free Speech Principle

Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 4:58 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Coalition

The Free Speech Coalition congratulates Parliament on removing the provisions which would have made "safe zones" around abortion clinics enforceable. Free Speech Coalition spokesperson Stephen Franks says:

"While harassment and intimidation of women seeking treatment from abortion clinics remains a criminal offence, and rightly so, Parliament was correct to uphold the principled right of New Zealanders to peacefully protest and express views."

"This would have created an indefensible precedent, and we thank the MPs for voting in favour of David Seymour's initial Supplementary Order Paper."

MPs who stood up for the principle of free speech in voting for the first part of David Seymour's SOP:

ACT Party (1/1)

  • David Seymour

National Party (41/55)

  • Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi
  • Maggie Barry
  • David Bennett
  • Dan Bidois
  • Chris Bishop
  • Simon Bridges
  • Simeon Brown
  • David Carter
  • Jacqui Dean
  • Sarah Dowie
  • Andrew Falloon
  • Paulo Garcia
  • Joanne Hayes
  • Harete Hipango
  • Brett Hudson
  • Matt King
  • Barbara Kuriger
  • Melissa Lee
  • Denise Lee
  • Agnes Loheni
  • Tim Macindoe
  • Todd McClay
  • Ian McKelvie
  • Todd Muller
  • Simon O'Connor
  • Parmjeet Parmar
  • Chris Penk
  • Maureen Pugh
  • Shane Reti
  • Alastair Scott
  • Scott Simpson
  • Nick Smith
  • Stuart Smith
  • Anne Tolley
  • Louise Upston
  • Tim van de Molen
  • Nicola Willis
  • Michael Woodhouse
  • Jain Yang
  • Jonathan Young
  • Lawrence Yule

Labour Party (5/46)

  • Kiritapu Allan
  • Keiran McAnulty
  • Greg O'Connor
  • David Parker
  • Michael Wood

NZ First (9/9)

  • Darroch Ball
  • Shane Jones
  • Jenny Marcroft
  • Ron Mark
  • Tracey Martin
  • Clayton Mitchell
  • Mark Patterson
  • Winston Peters
  • Fletcher Tabuteau

Green Party (0/6)

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Free Speech Coalition on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed at women, when they are at their most vulnerable. Australia, not usually known for its radical defence of women’s rights, has already passed laws to create safe zones around abortion clinics , and last year the High Court of Australia dismissed a challenge to the Safe Access Zones Act... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:



A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 