MPs Vote To Uphold Important Free Speech Principle
The Free Speech Coalition congratulates Parliament on removing the provisions which would have made "safe zones" around abortion clinics enforceable. Free Speech Coalition spokesperson Stephen Franks says:
"While harassment and intimidation of women seeking treatment from abortion clinics remains a criminal offence, and rightly so, Parliament was correct to uphold the principled right of New Zealanders to peacefully protest and express views."
"This would have created an indefensible precedent, and we thank the MPs for voting in favour of David Seymour's initial Supplementary Order Paper."
MPs who stood up for the principle of free speech in voting for the first part of David Seymour's SOP:
ACT Party (1/1)
- David Seymour
National Party (41/55)
- Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi
- Maggie Barry
- David Bennett
- Dan Bidois
- Chris Bishop
- Simon Bridges
- Simeon Brown
- David Carter
- Jacqui Dean
- Sarah Dowie
- Andrew Falloon
- Paulo Garcia
- Joanne Hayes
- Harete Hipango
- Brett Hudson
- Matt King
- Barbara Kuriger
- Melissa Lee
- Denise Lee
- Agnes Loheni
- Tim Macindoe
- Todd McClay
- Ian McKelvie
- Todd Muller
- Simon O'Connor
- Parmjeet Parmar
- Chris Penk
- Maureen Pugh
- Shane Reti
- Alastair Scott
- Scott Simpson
- Nick Smith
- Stuart Smith
- Anne Tolley
- Louise Upston
- Tim van de Molen
- Nicola Willis
- Michael Woodhouse
- Jain Yang
- Jonathan Young
- Lawrence Yule
Labour Party (5/46)
- Kiritapu Allan
- Keiran McAnulty
- Greg O'Connor
- David Parker
- Michael Wood
NZ First (9/9)
- Darroch Ball
- Shane Jones
- Jenny Marcroft
- Ron Mark
- Tracey Martin
- Clayton Mitchell
- Mark Patterson
- Winston Peters
- Fletcher Tabuteau