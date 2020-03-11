Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealanders Detained In Australia Call For NZ Government Action

Wednesday, 11 March 2020, 5:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Human Rights Commission

New Zealanders being detained in Australia were amongst those who tabled a petition in Parliament today, calling on the New Zealand Government to expose Australia’s inhumane deportation policies during the 2020 UN review of Australia’s track record on human rights.

Petitioner, Filipa Payne was supported by the NZ Human Rights Commission and Community Law Centres O Aotearoa and 211 others in the petition that will be tabled in Parliament this week.

MPs were briefed on the issues that need to be raised with the United Nations by the petitioners at an event hosted by Louisa Wall MP in Parliament today, which included a presentation from Clive Paku who was detained and deported from Australia.

The MPs also heard from those being detained at Yongah Hill Detention Centre in Perth during a live cross to see the conditions they are being held in.

Australia is being reviewed by the UN on its human rights record in October 2020.

“We’re calling on the NZ Government to formally raise objection on the world stage to the harsh deportation and detention policies being carried out by Australia that mainly affect NZ Citizens during this review,” said Filipa Payne. “They arrive in New Zealand sick, angry, sad, disconnected, with few housing and employment options. This is a recipe for disaster for the individuals, the family they have been forced to leave behind and for NZ society.”

New Zealanders are now the second-largest nationality being held in Australia’s detention centres, making up 10.9% of detainees. Iranians make up the largest group.

“There is a strong race discrimination component in these policies by the Australian government,” said Race Relations Commissioner, Meng Foon. “This discrimination begins in Australia and impacts on New Zealand, and disproportionately affects Māori, Pacific people and ethnic minorities.”

“We echo the concerns of the Australian Human Rights Commission, who have highlighted the discriminatory treatment of New Zealanders, while they are being processed through the Australian immigration detention system,” he said.

“I urge the New Zealand government to make strong recommendations to the UN when Australia’s human rights record is being reviewed later this year. These human rights issues must be addressed.”

Community Law voiced its concerns about access to justice issues created by Australia’s policies.

“The greatest injustice is falling on those who have never been convicted of a crime or have been convicted of low-level crimes, served their 6 months in jail, then have been detained for extended periods,” said Community Law CEO, Sue Moroney. “Australia’s policies mean they end up with a “life sentence” of separation from family and of on-going mental health issues caused by the conditions in the detention centres. The impact on them and their families is disproportionate to their crime.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed at women, when they are at their most vulnerable. Australia, not usually known for its radical defence of women’s rights, has already passed laws to create safe zones around abortion clinics , and last year the High Court of Australia dismissed a challenge to the Safe Access Zones Act... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:



A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:

Kiwisaver Divestment: Default Changes Support More Responsible Investment

New Zealanders’ savings in KiwiSaver default funds will soon exclude investment in fossil fuels, the Ministers of Finance and Commerce and Consumer Affairs announced today. Rule changes mean that investments in fossil fuel production will be excluded ... More>>

ALSO:

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 