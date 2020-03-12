Sir Rob Fenwick KNZM KStJ
Thursday, 12 March 2020, 9:17 am
Press Release: Environmental Defence Society
Sir Rob Fenwick KNZM KStJ Sir Rob
Fenwick
It is with a profound sense of loss that
the team at EDS acknowledges the passing of our dear friend
and colleague, Sir Rob Fenwick.
He was a leading
environmental businessman and passionate advocate for our
natural world. Rob actively supported EDS, helping guide our
work with priority setting and strategies.
His interests,
knowledge and networks across the country and
internationally were always freely shared. I think every
friend he had was special to Rob and every colleague someone
to recruit to the cause.
For my part, he was simply a best
mate and he’ll be greatly missed. We send every kind wish
to Jennie and family.
Gary Taylor CNZM
QSO
