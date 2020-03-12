Sir Rob Fenwick KNZM KStJ

It is with a profound sense of loss that the team at EDS acknowledges the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Sir Rob Fenwick.

He was a leading environmental businessman and passionate advocate for our natural world. Rob actively supported EDS, helping guide our work with priority setting and strategies.

His interests, knowledge and networks across the country and internationally were always freely shared. I think every friend he had was special to Rob and every colleague someone to recruit to the cause.

For my part, he was simply a best mate and he’ll be greatly missed. We send every kind wish to Jennie and family.

Gary Taylor CNZM QSO



