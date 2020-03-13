Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Labour Selects Experienced Community Campaigner Anna Lorck For Tukituki Electorate

Friday, 13 March 2020, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Labour Party

Labour’s Tukituki candidate Anna Lorck says she’s thrilled to have been selected to run again in the electorate and is greatly encouraged by the opportunity to “get the job done”.

Ms Lorck, a Hastings businesswoman and experienced local issues campaigner, said she’s looking forward to working hard to be a proactive and positive local MP in Jacinda Ardern’s government to keep delivering for local people.

“I’m standing to make a positive difference, building on the great momentum we’ve gained.

“My track record shows I don’t give up. When I first stood the gap was over 9000 votes and now it’s around 2500. We’ve been edging closer and closer and with Labour in Government we’re coming from a very encouraging position.”

An elected Hawke’s Bay District Health Board member, Ms Lorck says making health and housing priorities for Hastings and Hawke’s Bay was a driving force behind her decision to stand again.

“Health and housing are two of our greatest challenges and best opportunities to have a positive impact on improving the lives and wellbeing for our people and our communities.

“I will put a real focus on improving access and equity to high quality healthcare and ‘fit for purpose’ hospital and healthcare facilities for our region, along with accelerating the building of more warm, dry and affordable homes.

“We’re leading on the housing front for Hastings with the Government recently announcing 200 new houses, including state housing and papakainga affordable rental homes, along with 100 Housing First places in the region,” she said.

A local business owner, Ms Lorck brings strong commercial and governance experience specialising in communications, marketing and stakeholder engagement.

“Living in Hastings I know that the people of our district are benefitting from the progress the Labour-led Government is making.

“Wages are rising and unemployment is low, our families are better off and Hawke’s Bay’s economy has been an outstanding regional performer.

“With new mental health services, funding for schools, hospitals and cancer treatments, and more police on the beat than ever before, our communities are stronger and safer.”

