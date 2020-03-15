Calling On Government To Release Funds To Help Māori Providers

Māori Party candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer is relieved the Prime Minister has finally made the big decision to put new restrictions in place at the international border with the aim to ‘flatten the curve” of COVID -19 infections.

The Māori Party has for some time been worried that we as a nation have not moved quick enough to respond. Many other countries like Taiwan have been extremely efficient in responding and putting controls in place.

The Māori Party is calling on the Government to rise above any differences and work together to ensure our communities are supported.

The Prime Minister tonight announced unprecedented sanctions requiring all those entering New Zealand from overseas to enter into self-isolation for 14 days.

Te Tai Hauāuru candidate Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said; “Many of our whānau are living in areas with limited medical services and shortage of GPs. Any outbreak of COVID-19 will stretch these resources even further. So our Hau Ora Providers, Whanau Ora Navigators and Community workers will be needed now more than ever”.

Ngarewa-Packer appeal to Whanau Ora Minister Henare is, “Now is the time to bury the hatchet and step up release Whānau Ora funds to help our services assist our whanau. Any head start by preparing our people and the communities, we are all a part of is just one way we can respond right now".

"I have been out and about in our electorate and those I meet have been asking hard questions about community and fears for whanau health including care of our kaumatua during a pandemic. Many are worried for their jobs! So just like the border controls we need to all work together to support and protect our most vulnerable communities.

“While the Prime Minister must be acknowledged for showing strong leadership to slow COVID-19 down, we must encourage the Prime Minister to continue to be bold and follow through with particular attention to our whanau and communities that need it most" said Ngarewa-Packer.

