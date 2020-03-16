Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Govt Urged To Green The Covid Stimulus Package

Monday, 16 March 2020, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace is encouraging the Government to use tomorrow’s Covid-19 budget as an opportunity to future proof New Zealand against climate change.

And it’s asking Kiwis to weigh in with their ideas.

Jacinda Ardern is expected to outline a package of Government spending tomorrow designed to stimulate the economy to get New Zealand through the Covid-19 crisis.

"This virus is a serious threat to vulnerable people and our health services, and they should be first priority. Covid-19 will also impact our economy, of that there is no doubt," says Greenpeace executive director Russel Norman.

"We welcome this stimulus package, but we need to make sure it puts Aotearoa in a good place to deal with other existential problems like the climate and biodiversity crises.

"We might not want to hear about it now, but climate change hasn’t gone away. If we manage the stimulus package well, we have a unique opportunity to combat both threats with one stone."

Greenpeace has come up with a ‘starter pack’ of practical spending measures, which could help transform the New Zealand economy and get the country in better shape for future shocks.

These include boosting funding for insulation and heating, solar and batteries, and electric transport; upgrading New Zealand’s public sector and infrastructure; cash injections for sustainable agriculture production, and protecting the country’s poorest.

The full "Starter pack" can be found here.

Norman says it’s vital that we learn from the lessons of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

"The GFC saw public funds flow disproportionately to polluting industries, and a redistribution of wealth from society’s poorest to its wealthiest," he says.

"Right now, we have a chance to add value to the ecological and social support system that we rely on to be safe and to thrive, rather than undermine it."

Greenpeace wants to start a national conversation about how the money in the Covid stimulus package could be spent, and is inviting New Zealanders to put their thoughts into an idea generator.

"The Covid crisis is a clear and present danger for New Zealanders and the entire world - but the longer term flow-on danger is that we may put money in the wrong places, like old fashioned polluting industries, which makes us vulnerable to future threats," says Norman.

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: NZ Imposing Hard Border Controls To Prevent COVID-19 Spread


As of midnight tomorrow every person arriving in New Zealand apart from those coming from the Pacific islands will have to self- isolate, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says[...] She said the measures - in effect as of midnight Sunday - will be reviewed in 16 days and there will be more measures and advice for self isolation next week.... More>>

PM’s Statement in Full


The full Cabinet met this afternoon to make a range of significant decisions to further protect the health of New Zealanders and reduce the threat of transmission of COVID-19 in New Zealand.More>>

 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 