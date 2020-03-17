Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Bible in schools case progresses to interlocutory hearing

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Teach Not Preach

This Thursday 19 March, the Secular Education Network and the Attorney General will appear at the Auckland High Court for an interlocutory hearing. The hearing will determine which evidence may be presented at the Secular Education Network’s High Court case against school-based religious instruction.

The case, set down for two weeks in October, will appeal to the High Court for a ruling that religious instruction classes are discriminatory and contrary to the Bill of Rights Act, and that school time should be reserved for professionally taught education.

At Thursday’s interlocutory hearing, the Secular Education Network will be arguing that its evidence from parents should be admissible, as it demonstrates the way that Religious Instruction works in practice. The organisation’s arguments will be supported by a submission from the Human Rights Commission, which usually holds only an observing role.

Spokesperson Mark Honeychurch says that despite schools being secular by law, Church groups providing religious instruction use an outdated law to preach to children about Christianity in class time.

“While we are not opposed to neutral education about religion, we, along with many New Zealanders, believe that schools are for teaching, not preaching,” he says.

“Our High Court case will demonstrate that it is not just a few ‘bad schools’, but rather failed legislation, that is the problem. However, this Thursday, the Attorney General will be arguing, in an attempt to reduce the case, that our legitimate, first-hand witnesses from across New Zealand are irrelevant or that their evidence is hearsay,” he says.

Members of the Secular Education Network will gather outside the court from 9.30am this Thursday in support of the plaintiffs.

Secular Education Network Interlocutory hearing:

Auckland High Court, 10am – 1pm Thursday 19 March.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Teach Not Preach on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Prime Minister: Economic Support Package Announced


The Coalition Government has launched the most significant peace-time economic plan in modern New Zealand history to cushion the impact of COVID-19 in the fight to support Kiwis’ jobs and the domestic economy from the virus.
The $12.1 billion package is worth 4% of GDP, a larger plan than that implemented in response to the Global Financial Crisis and comparatively larger than relief packages announced to date in Australia, the UK and the US...More>>

 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 