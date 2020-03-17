Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mayor Boult Welcomes Economic Support Package

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has welcomed a statement from Finance Minister Grant Robertson detailing Government’s $12.1 billion fiscal response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Minister Robertson and his government colleagues are to be congratulated for recognising the pain that Covid-19 has bought to industry in New Zealand generally, but in particular to our district. We applaud this and thank Government for their swift intervention.”

“Following the Reserve Bank’s recent announcement to cut interest rates, this government package offers a level of reassurance, particularly to small businesses and to workers in our district,” Mayor Boult said.

“The outbreak has the potential to have a significant impact on our local economy given the dramatic slowdown in visitor numbers, and the high reliance on the visitor sector for so many in the district. I am personally very concerned about the long-term effect that this will have for local businesses and for our residents’ financial and mental wellbeing.”

Tourism directly employs 63.5% (19,084) of the district’s workforce, with accommodation and food services employing a further 21.7% (6,502). Both services contribute approximately 73% of the district’s GDP.

A wage subsidy scheme will pay employers up to $150,000 per business over the next 12 weeks to keep employees on, if they can demonstrate a 30% decline in revenue for any month between January and June when compared to 2019.

“I am confident that many of our employers will be eligible with the stark slowdown in visitor numbers. And with winter around the corner, additional benefits and winter energy payments for beneficiaries will be very welcome,” Mayor Boult said.

“This package will help smaller businesses significantly but larger businesses will be eagerly awaiting the results of continuing government investigations into support for large or complex businesses – a number of whom are significant employers in our district. Also, these same entities will be anticipating further support as a result of officials’ investigations into working capital support and collaborations with trading banks.”

A $2.8 billion package of tax changes will also be introduced for business waiving interest for some late tax payments, more deductions for low value assets, depreciation deductions for commercial and industrial buildings, and a higher provisional tax threshold.

“Given our district’s almost total reliance on the tourism industry in the Queenstown Lakes District, I am advocating for additional support from Central Government for local business. I am meeting with ministers and representatives from the visitor and accommodation sectors on Thursday, and I want to see more being done for our district who is at a significantly higher risk than any other in the country.”

Mayor Boult will make a further statement on Thursday following his planned meeting.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Economic Support Package Announced


The Coalition Government has launched the most significant peace-time economic plan in modern New Zealand history to cushion the impact of COVID-19 in the fight to support Kiwis’ jobs and the domestic economy from the virus.
The $12.1 billion package is worth 4% of GDP, a larger plan than that implemented in response to the Global Financial Crisis and comparatively larger than relief packages announced to date in Australia, the UK and the US...More>>
(Photo Credit: RNZ/Dom Thomas)

ALSO:



 
 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 