Failure To Support Businesses With Minimum Wage Hike Will Cost Jobs

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 3:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is criticising the Government's failure to cover the cost to businesses of the minimum wage increase scheduled for April.

Taxpayers' Union spokesperson Islay Aitchison says, "Support for businesses facing the cost of a higher minimum wage was glaringly absent from this afternoon's announcement."

"Minister Robertson acknowledged that a recession in New Zealand is almost inevitable. Now is clearly the worst time to increase the minimum wage, but if the Government is determined to go ahead with the hike, failing to provide relief to cover the cost is inexcusable. This will cost Kiwis their jobs — particularly those at large employers who may only see limited relief from the wage subsidy package."

"The decision to boost benefits in the immediate term is understandable, but we can expect to see those costs spiral out of control if the Government continues to increase regulatory taxes without providing adequate relief."

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

