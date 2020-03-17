Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Not Enough Left For Beneficiaries In COVID-19 Govt Package

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Auckland Action Against Poverty

Auckland Action Against Poverty is calling on the Government to do more for people dependent on income support in its response to COVID-19.

“The Government’s package to address the effects of COVID-19 and the recession won’t address the hardship people dependent on income support are already experiencing”, says Brooke Fiafia, Auckland Action Against Poverty Spokesperson.

“It is disappointing to see the Government do the absolute minimum on benefit levels. The increase of $25 dollars to baseline benefits is on the bottom end of what the Welfare Expert Advisory Group was recommended. Most of the people we work with at AAAP are living on a deficit and need hardship grants that are often far over $100 to cover basic expenses.

"If the Government wanted to stop people from having to queue at Work and Income to access food grants they needed to increase baseline benefit levels substantially more and increase the abatement rate threshold so people do not miss out on supplementary assistance as a result of the increase.

“While we welcome the additional funding into health infrastructure we are disappointed that most of the package is going into subsidising employers and tax relief for businesses. The reality is that those most at risk for COVID-19 are also those most dependent on income support. Our homeless and low-income senior citizens will struggle to practise social distancing and self-isolation when their incomes do not cover basic expenses such as rent.

“The increase in the Winter Energy Payments is temporary and does not contribute to building a fit-for-purpose welfare system, while the In Work Tax Credit will not support households who are relying on income support to cover their costs of living.

“We’re concerned that there has not been a package to address the risk for homeless people in regards to COVID-19. People living in overcrowded homes and rough sleepers are particularly at risk of infection and have no means to self-isolate. We are calling on the Government to increase the supply of state housing to match the people on the waiting list in the short term.

“This is a matter of political courage and will. No one relying on income-support should be having to choose between paying their rent or affording food. If the Government is able to inject billions of dollars into wage subsidies and tax relief for business it also has the resources to ensure our welfare system is future-proof for any public health crisis or financial shocks.”

Auckland Action Against Poverty is calling on the following changes to our welfare system:

- Remove the limit of hardship grants people are eligible for in a period of 6 months before they must show they have exceptional circumstances.

- Increase benefits to liveable levels.

- Remove all benefit sanctions.

- Proactively call all income support recipients to offer hardship grants where required.

- Remove work-testing obligations that mean people lose their benefit if they do not accept an offer of employment.

- Increase the abatement rate threshold to enable people in part time employment to receive income support.

- Increase the income threshold for income support recipients.

- Implement all the Welfare Expert Advisory Group recommendations.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Action Against Poverty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Economic Support Package Announced


The Coalition Government has launched the most significant peace-time economic plan in modern New Zealand history to cushion the impact of COVID-19 in the fight to support Kiwis’ jobs and the domestic economy from the virus.
The $12.1 billion package is worth 4% of GDP, a larger plan than that implemented in response to the Global Financial Crisis and comparatively larger than relief packages announced to date in Australia, the UK and the US...More>>
(Photo Credit: RNZ/Dom Thomas)

ALSO:



 
 

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 