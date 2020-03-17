Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Support Package A Good Place To Start

Tuesday, 17 March 2020, 7:07 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

Retail NZ welcomes Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s announcement today of a support package as a good starting point, however, the support doesn't go far enough for some retail businesses.

“The wage and leave subsidies will be great for small to medium size enterprises who may be struggling to pay their staff over the next 12 weeks, but does not go far enough to support the larger retailers in the market,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Greg Harford said today.

“A maximum subsidy of $150,000 for each business will be helpful for a number of small businesses who employ small numbers of staff, but will hardly make a dent in those larger businesses who are facing costs increases of near $1 million per annum due to the minimum wage increase scheduled for 1 April. “The reality is that large retail businesses are the employment engines of the retail sector. Fewer than 350 retail businesses employ half of all retail employees across the nation, and those businesses are the ones who will face the biggest impacts from the minimum wage increase.

“If large retailers fall outside the scope of the proposed support package but still are struggling as a result of low consumer spending and other Covid-19 related fallouts, it is likely they will be the businesses to reduce staff numbers. This would result in more Kiwis being worse off.

“Retail NZ is also concerned about a level playing field for retailers. A maximum of $150,000 for any individual business can have significant impacts across the retail sector due to the various models in play. We hope to see additional support for those larger businesses that are disadvantaged by this in the days to come.

“We welcome the reintroduction of depreciation on commercial and industrial buildings, as this will have significant impact for a number of retailers over time. Additionally, other measures to increase cashflow are positive for businesses.

Government: Economic Support Package Announced


The Coalition Government has launched the most significant peace-time economic plan in modern New Zealand history to cushion the impact of COVID-19 in the fight to support Kiwis’ jobs and the domestic economy from the virus.
The $12.1 billion package is worth 4% of GDP, a larger plan than that implemented in response to the Global Financial Crisis and comparatively larger than relief packages announced to date in Australia, the UK and the US...More>>
(Photo Credit: RNZ/Dom Thomas)

RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

A Steward: PM Acknowledges The Death Of Jeanette Fitzsimons

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the death of former Green Party Co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons. “Jeanette was a steward of the New Zealand environmental political movement,” Jacinda Ardern said ... More>>

