David Patterson National’s New Candidate In Rongotai

Today David Patterson has been selected as National’s new candidate to contest the Rongotai electorate at the 2020 General Election.

David Patterson is currently a partner at Chapman Tripp, specialising in tax law and commercial structuring.

“I am incredibly humbled and excited to be the National Party candidate in Rongotai and would like to thank the Party for its support,” David Patterson says.

“I’m looking forward to getting out and campaigning hard in Rongotai.

“Rongotai needs strong National representation. We are in unprecedented times, this election will be all about the economy and who will be the best team to pull New Zealand out of hard times.

“Under Labour, the Greens and NZ First, life was already getting harder. Rents have risen $65 a week since the three Parties have been in Government, and it’s putting a huge amount of pressure on the household budget.

“Adding $3400 a year to the family budget is a significant burden and is causing many Kiwis to stress.

“While the people of Rongotai are feeling the pinch in their wallet, they are also spending more and more time sitting in traffic. Labour isn’t giving Rongotai what it wants, it’s kicked the second tunnel project to touch, saying it won’t start before 2030.

“A second tunnel will improve travel times and reliability from the airport and eastern suburbs for all travel types. National knows how important a second tunnel is, and if in Government would prioritise this project and deliver it faster than Labour.

“National is the only party that’s motivated and has the experience to deliver for Rongotai. A National Government would look after your hard earned taxes and spend them wisely and in a way that ensures results. That matters more now than ever.

“Simon Bridges leads a strong team that’s ready to hit the ground running. I’m looking forward to working with the team.”

Biographical Notes: David Patterson

David Patterson is currently a partner at Chapman Tripp law firm, specialising in tax law and commercial structuring. He has a track record of leading and working in teams that have successfully delivered projects for clients in the energy, infrastructure, agriculture, housing/property development, banking/finance and film sectors.

David has a Masters from Harvard Law School, and Commerce and Law degrees from Victoria University of Wellington. He was a partner for 20 years at Minter Ellison Rudd Watts and also spent five years Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York and Paris.

David is the Chair of Fulbright NZ, Chair of Wellington Tennis, and Chair of Graeme Dingle Foundation Wellington. He has previously also been the Chair of Tennis NZ.

David is married to Jennifer and he has two sons in their twenties from a previous marriage. He was born and has lived his life in Wellington, with the exception of six years in the US and Paris in the 1980’s. He is a passionate life-long tennis player and has represented Wellington and New Zealand in the sport.

© Scoop Media

