The Corona Virus, Biosecurity And What Really Matters

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 1:05 pm
Press Release: Outdoors Party

“Now is a great time for NZ to take advantage of its isolation and prove that its biosecurity really is the best in the world” says Sue Grey, Co-leader of the NZ Outdoors Party.

“Our isolation is a huge advantage. We have a short window of opportunity to preserve our health and our lifestyle by temporarily closing our borders. The government’s current “self-isolation” model, which relies on goodwill from freedom campers as they continue to tour NZ, is grossly inadequate” says Sue Grey. “Let’s prove that we have learned from the China, South Korea and European experience and close our boarders to all travellers until we have an effective quarantine system in place. Then we can offer a truly unique Coronavirus-free lifestyle for our residents and for world visitors who meet out criteria.”

There will be many added advantages, say Sue Grey. “It will also stem the flow of influenza and other infectious diseases into New Zealand, and it will give New Zealanders an opportunity to enjoy our stunning beaches, rivers, forest and camp sites without rows of substandard fake-stickered budget freedom campers.”

The NZ Outdoors Party says that with some creative thinking, New Zealand could use one or more of the empty cruise liners, or perhaps a remote hotel or offshore island for visitors during their quarantine period. Once they are shown to be free of the pandemic virus they can holiday In New Zealand at their leisure.

Its also a great opportunity to remind ourselves about the value of clean rivers, real food, and thriving forests, soils and other ecosystems. Lets re-prioritise these necessities and educate on how best we can natural enhancing our immunity and quality of life with good nutrition, a balanced lifestyle and removing toxins and other contaminants from our environment.

The world economy operates in cycles that are largely outside our control. So let’s focus our energy on the things we can influence, like prioritising the wellbeing of our people and nature. Lets learn from the current crisis to help to create the New Zealand we want for the future. “It’s a big reminder to value all that is special about our lives. Our families, our stunning outdoors and our natural resources. Lets prioritise the most important things.” says Sue Grey.

The pandemic is an opportunity to take time to reflect and make good choices. But we have to be prepared to follow through and actually walk the walk to make the necessary changes for our future.

The NZ Outdoors Party has already written to the Minister of Conservation seeking an immediate moratorium on any further aerial spread of poison- both to stop the unacceptable bykill of kea and other wildlife, and to protect our clean water and food, as with the economic downturn many may need to hunt or gather wild foods.

The threat from the Corona Virus has reminded us all about the value of human life and the need to take a hard look at our priorities says Sue Grey, Co-leader of the NZ Outdoors Party.

Its been a dramatic reminder that when of the need to redesign our lifestyle to prioritise our health, our food, water.

“It is unacceptable for our government to use public funds to poison our public food basket, at the best of times. With the current pandemic and the massive economic uncertainty, it is insanity to keep poisoning our wild foods, water and soils. Let’s learn from this crisis and remind ourselves of the importance of our health, food and nature. Let’s work towards making our communities self-sufficient, connected and resilient.” say Sue Grey.

