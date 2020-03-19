Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

A Chance To Clear The Air With New Vaping Rules

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 5:30 pm
Press Release: Health Coalition Aotearoa

 

The Health Coalition Aotearoa welcomes the Government's leadership in outlining vaping regulations and recognising widespread concerns about vape marketing. These regulations recognise vapes could help smokers move to a less harmful source of nicotine while also acknowledging we must protect children from getting hooked on nicotine.

The Smokefree Expert Advisory Group of the Health Coalition Aotearoa, an umbrella organisation for the health advocacy, healthcare and academic sectors, congratulates the government on introducing this needed legislation.

The advisory group has prepared a discussion paper on vaping and e-cigarette regulation to inform individuals and organisations preparing Select Committee submissions on the Government’s Bill.

Chair of the group, Shayne Nahu from the Cancer Society New Zealand says, “People have varied views on what the specific regulations should look like, but all agree the Government needs to step up and set the rules, not the industry. Right now, it’s clearly not working and the best place to debate these views is through the Select Committee process.”

University of Auckland Professor Chris Bullen, a member of the group says, “We urgently need to move away from the current unregulated vaping market, and towards one where vaping products are provided safely for smokers to switch away from tobacco.

“At the same time, we need to reduce the potential risk of nicotine vaping uptake by non-smokers, especially children and young people, and substantially reduce the availability of tobacco.”

The Bill is only one piece of the jigsaw puzzle, the group say.

University of Otago Professor Janet Hoek, a member of the group says “It’s essential that the Government also proceeds quickly with its promise to introduce an action plan setting out how Smokefree Aotearoa will be achieved for all peoples. This plan should include a comprehensive range of measures that will minimise smoking uptake by young people and maximise smoking cessation among smokers.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Health Coalition Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 