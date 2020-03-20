Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Farming And Coronavirus

Friday, 20 March 2020, 8:41 am
Press Release: Primary Land Users Group

Currently New Zealand is looking down the barrel of a massive health crisis and equally as bad economic crisis due to the advent of the Coronavirus.

New Zealand farming has over the last couple of years under the current government has been berated, belittled & blamed for almost all of the pollution problems that we are facing as a country.

This coalition government has produced many polices aimed at the farmers of New Zealand that are supposedly going to fix all of the problems that we have with pollution of our land & waterways and protection of our national indigenous biodiversity.

In the latest Budget Policy Statement this government talks about transitioning away from reliance on agriculture and in fact they talk about having 20% less land used for sheep and beef production by the year 2035 (1.3 million hectares less).

The tourism industry which has been one of the supposed new mainstays of the New Zealand economy is now losing 350 million dollars a week.

We have allowed and even in some cases promoted prime pastoral land to be sold to overseas owners to be planted in pine trees as carbon sinks.

This government has promoted freshwater policies around farming and horticulture that will effectively end up resulting in the 20% reduction in pastoral farming as stated, and end up costing this country our ability to both feed our own population and pay our overseas debts.

Whether we like it or not we still rely on the agricultural industries exporting food and fibre to generate approximately 70% of our country’s income.

Well! What a difference a little virus makes in the scheme of things.

We have now seen in the space of little more than a week, the tourism industry die, the overseas student industry die, the log export industry die, etc.

Suddenly just about all we have left once industry shuts down and tourism crumbles completely is the farmers.

The farmers that our coalition government has put under huge stress, to the stage where they have been committing suicide at a terrible rate.

The farmers that get up at 5:00 am to milk their cows so you have your milk and butter for breakfast. The farmers that work tirelessly on the hill country day in day out during all weathers to make sure their beef and lamb is the best quality before it reaches the shelves.

The farmers who are struggling with the ridiculous polices that are coming in relation to farming.

They have in many cases been farming their land for generations producing food more efficiently and more environmentally friendly than anywhere else in the world.

The farmers that this current coalition government has made to feel like they are the cause of the problem in relation to pollution when in fact most of them have been improving their environmental footprints for many years.

The farming industries have never been asking for a free ride in relation to the environment but just to be given a “fair go”.

To be allowed to have time to improve without being bankrupted.

We have always agreed with the objective of having clean waterways but have been objecting to the proposed methods to achieve this, when they are likely to send many farmers bankrupt due to the very short timeframes for enactment.

Well what a difference a week (and a Coronavirus) makes...

Isn’t it funny how things change so fast and suddenly we need the farmers more than ever. Not only do we need them for their export earnings but also for the ability to guarantee security of food supply for the nation.

As you sit down for a meal and wonder how we are going to get through this crisis, take a look at the food on your plate and be thankful for the farmers who have produced that food.

Those same farmers will get up tomorrow and keep on producing food for us and the world and as the main stay of our economy we should remember those old sayings. ‘Never bite the hand that feeds’ - and ‘you reap what you sow.’

Even with the whole country on lock down the farmers will still get up and go out and work for this country like they have always done.

We will get through this crisis but we are going to need the farmers more than we have ever needed them before. They will keep the supermarkets full and be the ones exporting our produce worldwide and returning ever so needed overseas earnings to our country.

Overall remember farming is still the backbone of New Zealand and we are not asking for a free ride just a “FAIR GO”.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Primary Land Users Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 