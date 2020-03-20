The Salvation Army Mobilises For Covid-19 Response

The Salvation Army is working within Government guidelines to continue supporting the most vulnerable New Zealanders through the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army has been part of the fabric of many New Zealanders’ lives for 137 years and is working hard to care for its staff and the wider community.

“We have a history of meeting needs and walking beside people in times of crisis. We will do so again, but it may look different to what we’ve done in the past,” Territorial Leader, Commissioner Julie Campbell says.

The Salvation Army’s services will remain open unless Government directives result in their closure. However, as in the Christchurch earthquakes, the Army will look for creative and proficient ways to support the community.

As in previous emergencies, The Salvation Army will work closely with Government agencies over what is expected to be a growing demand for psychosocial services.

The welfare and wellbeing of staff and clients is at the forefront of everything the Army does, says Territorial Leader Commissioner Mark Campbell.

Centres around Aotearoa are being constantly updated and are responding to the changing Ministry of Health guidelines and Government requirements.

“To the best of our ability, The Salvation Army will respond to the needs of people,” he says.

“We are an Army – we mobilise in times of crisis.”

© Scoop Media