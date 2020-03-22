Supporting Whānau Led Solutions To COVID-19

Chief Executive of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for the South Island, Helen Leahy, is pleased that the combined efforts of the Māori Ministers has enabled the release of much needed relief to whānau across Te Waipounamu.

“We know that whānau have a key role to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19” said Ms Leahy today.

“We are supporting whānau across the South Island by identifying what the needs are, ensuring our most vulnerable are supported, and providing whānau with the information they need to get through.”

“Our whānau know best what is needed and what solutions will be most effective. We are determined to pierce through the overload of information and to find ways to support whānau directly in their homes and communities.”

“To better understand the needs of whānau, we will be working closely with Whānau Ora Navigator host agencies. Our Whānau Ora Navigators can reach out to over 3,000 whānau across the South Island. They are well placed to know who is most vulnerable, and what’s needed on the ground.”

“We are also committed to working closely with the nine iwi of Te Waipounamu: Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Apa ki te Ra To, Ngāti Rarua, Te Atiawa ki te Waipounamu, Rangitane ki Wairau and Ngāti Tama to ensure we are all working collectively to stamp out COVID-19 and to manaaki all our whānau to keep well, to stay strong, and to place priority on connection.”

“Critical for us is to keep our wairua at the forefront of our approach – this is a campaign where we need our greatest efforts concentrated not just on physical wellbeing, but also our mental, social and spiritual strength. Holistic health model Te Whare Tapa Whā must be threaded across every response.”

“We are united in our belief in te tapu o te tangata – all life is sacred, and all of us need to do whatever it takes to keep that message in our mahi over this time.”

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is a Commissioning Agency that works with the support of the nine iwi in the South Island to support and enable whānau to achieve their aspirations.

© Scoop Media

