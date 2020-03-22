Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Supporting Whānau Led Solutions To COVID-19

Sunday, 22 March 2020, 5:41 pm
Press Release: Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu

Chief Executive of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency for the South Island, Helen Leahy, is pleased that the combined efforts of the Māori Ministers has enabled the release of much needed relief to whānau across Te Waipounamu.

“We know that whānau have a key role to play in stopping the spread of COVID-19” said Ms Leahy today.

“We are supporting whānau across the South Island by identifying what the needs are, ensuring our most vulnerable are supported, and providing whānau with the information they need to get through.”

“Our whānau know best what is needed and what solutions will be most effective. We are determined to pierce through the overload of information and to find ways to support whānau directly in their homes and communities.”

“To better understand the needs of whānau, we will be working closely with Whānau Ora Navigator host agencies. Our Whānau Ora Navigators can reach out to over 3,000 whānau across the South Island. They are well placed to know who is most vulnerable, and what’s needed on the ground.”

“We are also committed to working closely with the nine iwi of Te Waipounamu: Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Kuia, Ngāti Koata, Ngāti Apa ki te Ra To, Ngāti Rarua, Te Atiawa ki te Waipounamu, Rangitane ki Wairau and Ngāti Tama to ensure we are all working collectively to stamp out COVID-19 and to manaaki all our whānau to keep well, to stay strong, and to place priority on connection.”

“Critical for us is to keep our wairua at the forefront of our approach – this is a campaign where we need our greatest efforts concentrated not just on physical wellbeing, but also our mental, social and spiritual strength. Holistic health model Te Whare Tapa Whā must be threaded across every response.”

“We are united in our belief in te tapu o te tangata – all life is sacred, and all of us need to do whatever it takes to keep that message in our mahi over this time.”

Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu is a Commissioning Agency that works with the support of the nine iwi in the South Island to support and enable whānau to achieve their aspirations.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Te Putahitanga o Te Waipounamu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 