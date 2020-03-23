IN-PERSON FIREARM VETTING UNDER THREAT FROM COVID-19

The Council of Licenced Firearms Owners (COLFO) urges people renewing their firearm licences to book now to get their vetting done with Police before Police postpone face to face interviews.

COLFO fears that the threat posed by the Covid-19 coronavirus may mean Police postpone or conduct interviews via videoconference in the near future.

COLFO Chairman Michael Dowling says dropping face to face interviews will threaten the integrity of granted licences.

“Vetting people in person is the best way for Police to ascertain whether a firearms licence applicant is fit and proper. It is a critical test of character and aptitude that has kept firearms out of the hands of unsuitable individuals.”

“If you are renewing your licence soon, please contact Police to organise your in-person vetting before it’s too late,” says Dowling.

