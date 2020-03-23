Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Vegetarian Society Launches 2020 Think Kind Student Competition

Monday, 23 March 2020, 9:39 am
Press Release: NZ Vegetarian Society

The NZ Vegetarian Society has launched its 2020 Think Kind Student Competition. The annual competition is open to all primary, intermediate, and secondary-aged students. Students can use their unique talents to help the animals by:

writing something (like a poem)

drawing something (like a poster)

creating something (like a short film)

starting something (like a petition)

The competition aims to promote kindness toward animals. It helps young people to identify and develop skills that can be used to help others. Last year’s winner ran a beach clean-up, which saw 200kg of rubbish removed from Tahunanui beach - making it a much better place for the animals who live on the beach and in the water!

Think Kind is a fun way for students to:

learn about the food they eat and the impact of their choices

gain skills in research, media, or leadership

win great prizes for themselves and their school

NZ Vegetarian Society spokesperson Philip McKibbin has a few tips for students. He encourages them to make sure their entries relate to kindness to animals:

‘Think about the animals who share our country - some of them are on farms, others are used in lab experiments, some are kept as pets, and there are many more. What can we do to make life better for these animals? And how can you help?’

Mr McKibbin also encourages students to think outside the box:

‘The best projects are often the ones that surprise the judges. We’ve had hip-hop videos, Scratch coding projects, and reports about community activities! If you can write or draw, that’s great - you could write an essay or a poem, or create a poster. But if you have other strengths, think about how you can use those. The animals need you, and every single one of us has something to offer.’

Every student who enters will receive a certificate, and every project will get a prize. There are spot prizes, too, so be sure to get in quick! The overall winner will be determined by a people’s choice vote, and will be announced on 1st October, World Vegetarian Day. The entry that wins the People’s Choice Award will receive $1,000 for their school.

Sponsors include Linda McCartney, Hell Pizza, New Way, Trade Aid, Proper Crisps, GoodnessMe, Heritage Hotel Auckland, Terra Nut Cheese, and IsoCream.

Go to www.vegetarian.org.nz for guidelines, inspiration, and free activities. Students must submit their entries online by 10 August. If you have any questions, please contact us at info@vegetarian.org.nz

