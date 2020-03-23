Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Gender Inequality Contributes To Gambling Harm For Women

Monday, 23 March 2020, 11:14 am
Press Release: AUT University

Gendered roles and unrealistic expectations contribute to gambling related harm for women

A new Ministry of Health funded report reveals that gambling venues often provide convenient and safe spaces, and relief from family responsibilities, for women with a lack of social support.

The report on gambling related harm for women in New Zealand, released today, highlights a gap in social services and safe recreational alternatives to gambling for women in their local communities.

Dr Katie Palmer du Preez, Senior Research Fellow at Auckland University of Technology (AUT), says gender issues and ideology influence gambling behaviour and harm.

“Women’s socio-cultural positioning as primary caregivers contributes to gambling harm by placing unrealistic expectations on them, while simultaneously constraining their ability to prioritise their own wellbeing. Gambling venues in local communities offer some women respite, distraction, comfort and connection or time-out, but also place them at heightened risk of gambling problems and harm,” she says.

Of particular concern was the finding that women’s gambling in community settings may be normalised or seen as a less harmful way of coping with family stress and distress than alcohol or smoking.

The report recommends that gambling services should position themselves to identify and advocate specifically for the needs of women.

AUT’s Gambling and Addictions Research Centre (GARC) was contracted by the Ministry of Health to explore the context, experiences and factors that influence gambling harm among women, and identify opportunities for prevention and reduction.

Gender informed analysis is rare in gambling studies. Most have tended to focus on gambling harm as an individual issue, to be treated, rather than a public health issue, addressing the social contexts and environments where it occurs. Gaps in the current understanding may actually hinder prevention efforts.

The study suggests that a recent public health campaign for Gambling Harm Awareness Week, encouraging women to ‘take time out from gambling’ and ‘put time into whānau’, is unlikely to be effective and may even be harmful for some women.

“This messaging is concerning in the context of our findings, where gendered responsibility for family wellbeing was found to be a contextual factor for problematic gambling and harm among women,” says Dr Palmer du Preez.

“Family and community interventions should recognise that ‘the family’ can be a problematic space for women in terms of health and wellbeing, and explicitly address issues of gender inequality, power and privilege played out in families and communities.”

According to the report, women gambled to a similar extent to men. However, there was a heightened risk for women, particularly in community-based gambling. It is also possible that women gamble a greater proportion of their available resources than men, contributing to gender differences in the overall impact on wellbeing.

The study supports research suggesting that the removal of electronic gaming machines from all community venues is likely to have a positive effect on gambling harm for women and other groups, in combination with facilitating gender equality and community connectedness.

It also provides a glimpse of what gambling harm reduction could look like if women and gender issues were carefully considered in research, policy and intervention, in its design and practice.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from AUT University on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 