Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Extra Support For Businesses Struggling With Covid-19 Impacts Welcomed

Monday, 23 March 2020, 4:28 pm
Press Release: Employers And Manufacturers Association

The Government’s massive boost to business support is welcome recognition of the impacts of Covid-19 on the economy as New Zealand faces a Level 4 lockdown, says the Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA).

The Government announced it will extend the package to all businesses and remove the $150,000 cap on support as the Prime Minister a pending shift to Level 4 measures within 48 hours. That takes the support package to $9.3 billion.

EMA CEO Brett O’Riley says other measures such as a Business Finance Guarantee Scheme and mortgage support were also critical for struggling businesses.

"Many small businesses are financially backed by mortgages on the family home while it appears the Guarantee Scheme will be similar to the package announced in Australia last week. We’ll know the details in the next 48 hours with Finance Minister Grant Robertson indicating further wage and salary support measures may be on the way.

"We were pleased to see support extended to all businesses including charities, NGOs and the self-employed and recognition of the issues facing new businesses and those who have had significant revenue boosts compared to last year."

With the Level 4 lock down scheduled for a minimum of four weeks the current wage support scheme has been capped at 12 weeks for wage support and eight weeks for sick leave support.

"That may need to change if the lockdown goes beyond four weeks," say Mr O’Riley, but Minister Robertson is taking and prudent approach while indicating that the Government remains open to revisiting timelines if the lockdown continues.

"Another important initiative for business is the Epidemic Notice as that gives Government powers to cut through regulatory and red tape issues that may be causing unnecessary issues in such difficult times.

"This is a strong support package from Government with more detail to come."

Mr O’Riley urged business seeking assistance to call to visit the MSD website or call the EMA’s AdviceLine service which is now being made available to non-EMA members.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Employers And Manufacturers Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Long Lockdowns Need To Last, And The Ventilator Shortages

The lockdown announced yesterday by PM Jacinda Ardern is consistent with the advice from the Imperial College Covid-19 team in London, whose blueprint the NZ government has been following (a) in order to slow down the spread of the disease and (b) to even out the demands being placed on the health system. As Vox explains: The report outlines two scenarios for combating the spread of the outbreak. One is mitigation, which focuses on “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread.” Another is suppression, “which aims to reverse epidemic growth.”.. More>>

ALSO:

 

 
 

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: PM On Mosque Attacks Anniversary: 'A Year On Gives Us A Chance As A Nation To Reflect'

Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand and its people have fundamentally changed after the Christchurch mosque attacks. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 