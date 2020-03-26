Community Groups Welcome Government Essential Services Package

The $27 million package announced today by Social Development Minister, Hon Carmel Sepuloni, will be welcome news to community groups providing essential support to communities during the COVID-19 lockdown.

SSPA National Manager Brenda Pilott said “Community social services are already feeling the effects of the increased demand for help from families struggling to cope with the lockdown.” She added “There’s huge concern for families lacking the resources to get enough food, so it’s good to see this as one of the strong focuses of this package.”

“I’ve heard from SSPA members across the country saying they are concerned for the most vulnerable families in their communities and are expecting an increase in demand for responses to family and sexual violence, and other forms of family harm. The funding package will reinforce efforts to support those families from harm at a time of great stress.”

Brenda Pilott also acknowledged the value of $4.8 million funding for community-led solutions. ”Now more than ever, we all need community and government agencies to work together to support those who are most vulnerable. This extra funding will help to develop new ways to do this at a time when we are all physically isolated from each other.”

