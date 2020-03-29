Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Rushed Vaping Bill During Covid-19, Grossly Unfair

Sunday, 29 March 2020, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

New Zealand vaping representatives have joined forces to condemn the Government continuing with its plan to rush legislation through Parliament to regulate vaping despite the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Vaping Trade Association of New Zealand (VTANZ), New Zealand Vaping Alliance (NZVA), and Aotearoa Vapers Community Advocacy (AVCA) say their pleas for more time have been ignored, making the process grossly unfair.

Parliament has confirmed that public submissions for the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products (Vaping) Amendment Bill will still close on 1 April after less than three weeks, with the Health Select Committee having to report back to the House by 2 June. The committee is expected to meet remotely from tomorrow, with oral submitters to present via videoconference.

“Now is clearly not the time, nor is it fair to force stressed-out business owners to worry about unrelated industry legislation. What’s more, I doubt the general public will be thinking about submissions as they try to keep family life as normal as possible and the cupboards stocked,” says VTANZ spokesperson Jonathan Devery.

NZVA agrees it’s astonishing the Government wants to rush through the vaping bill when Covid-19 is the most important issue facing New Zealand. Forcing businesses and Kiwis to have their say now or never is completely unreasonable.

“Given the bill has taken two years to get this far, extending the consultation period would make little difference to them, unless of course they’re using the bill for political tactics. The public wants Parliament to focus its efforts and resources on Covid-19, while we just want to keep our businesses going and staff employed. Interestingly, the submission deadline for the Screen Industry Workers Bill has been extended by over a month, which is great for them but unfair on us,” says NZVA spokesperson QJ Satchell.

Approximately 200,000 Kiwis vape, which is deemed 95% less harmful than smoking. As a highly effective smoking cessation tool, vaping continues to be a major contributor to New Zealand’s record low smoking rates.

Vaping consumer advocacy group AVCA was already concerned that Associate Health Minister Jenny Salesa last month called for the bill’s parliamentary process to be fast-tracked so the legislation could be passed before the General Election.

“AVCA and vapers around the country are deeply disappointed that the Government still refuses to budge despite the whole country now totally shut down. The shortened consultation period and compromised process will see the select committee hear mostly from well-resourced lobbyists and groups vehemently opposed to vaping,” says AVCA director Nancy Loucas.

Mr Devery says it is critically important to get the legislation right given the proven public health benefits of vaping products. The long-awaited regulation represents New Zealand’s best chance to combat the stranglehold tobacco companies have had on the nation, communities, and healthcare system.

“These are completely unprecedented times. Keeping the submission period short and trying to solder like nothing has changed will not make for good public policy. The vaping sector has been calling for regulation for five years and we’re pleased a bill has got to Parliament. All we are now asking for is some compassion and understanding from the Government to give everyone a bit more time,” says Jonathan Devery.

Those wanting to make a submission on the bill to regulate vaping can do so via the parliamentary website: https://www.parliament.nz/en/pb/sc/make-a-submission/document/52SCHE_SCF_BILL_94933/smokefree-environments-and-regulated-products-vaping

Public submissions close at midnight on Wednesday, 1 April 2020

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Leadership (And The Lack Of It) Looks Like

Leadership is an intangible quality, but most New Zealanders will be thanking their lucky stars for what’s being provided by PM Jacinda Ardern and Ministry of Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield. On a daily basis, both have been clear and decisive about the rationale for the policies they’re pursuing and - by and large - they’re managing to re-assure the public, and yet prepare them gradually for the bad times and challenges to come...More>>

 


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Nation Steps Up To COVID-19 Alert Level 2

New Zealand has been moved up to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Reduce Contact, in an escalation of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

COVID-19: Business Response Package

Cabinet today approved the development of a Business Continuity Package to help support the economy through the disruption caused by COVID-19. “New Zealand is well-placed to respond to COVID-19. More>>

ALSO:


Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:


Land, Air And Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade

Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 