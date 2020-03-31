Citizens Advice Bureau Sees Big Spike In Demand For Its Service

The Citizens Advice Bureau's free information and advice service continues to be available by freephone 0800 367 222 / 0800 FOR CAB, or by email and live chat via the CAB's website www.cab.org.nz. CAB volunteers are available to support you with any issues and to connect you with other available services.

“People can ring our 0800 number for free from any phone, including mobile phones,” says Kerry Dalton, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice Bureau. “We’ve got an amazing group of volunteers and staff around the country who are working from their homes taking calls between 10am and 3pm Monday to Friday and responding to online enquiries via our website Contact Us page and live chat.

We had an 360% increase in calls to our 0800 number on Wednesday, as people sought help to understand about their rights and responsibilities in relation to the lockdown and the Covid-19 situation in general.”

“We are encouraging people to continue to ring us if they need information or advice about anything.”

"If you have access to the internet, you can also find lots of information on our website about what your rights are during the Covid-19 pandemic, for example, your rights as a worker, shared care arrangements, your rights as a tenant. We are constantly updating our information, including our community directory listings, to keep up with ongoing developments.”

Having recently released a report on digital exclusion the CAB is acutely aware of the struggles some people have in accessing information at this time. “If you don’t have a computer or internet, we are here to help. Just phone us on 0800 367 222”, says Ms Dalton.

The CAB’s message is “if you are confused about anything, if you have any questions, it doesn’t matter how big or how small, get in touch by calling 0800 367 222 or by visiting www.cab.org.nz We have a pool of trained volunteers and staff, ready to help you.”

© Scoop Media

