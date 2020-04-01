Race-based Pandemic Funding Disgraceful

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is slamming today’s announcement of $25 million — $10 million for local iwi groups and $15 million for Whānau Ora providers — and says that funding based on skin colour at a time when the nation needs to come together is disgraceful.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams says, “Taxpayer resources should be based on need, not race. That is especially important right now, when lives and livelihoods are at stake.”

“Of course there is also the irony that Māori Authorities already get a discounted company tax rate. And many companies owned by Iwi groups are deemed ‘charitable’, so don’t pay a cent in tax anyway. To ring-fence funding for asset rich iwi groups, when every New Zealander — Māori and non-Māori — must be cared for, is special interest favours at its worst.”

