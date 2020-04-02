CEAC – “Gov't Lower Virus From Road Freight Service Using Rail.”
NZ Gov't must lower road freight use because truck drivers will widely carry Covid 19 virus to our communities through open assess community transmission, and using rail less staff are used to move the same freight by comparison.
Facts;
- Our Government must;
- fund our public railway to deliver the freight, only using local carriers as they used to do before 1980;s.
- only use local carriers (not long-haul trucks), to deliver to every outlet,
- Untested truck drivers are now potentially “transmitting Covid 10 virus.
- Because road freight are carrying over 90% of our freight today.
- Figures released (estimated at 20, 000 NZTA) road drivers are used.
- So now our communities are being exposed to potential ‘carriers of this Covid 19 virus’ that is spreading like wildfire through our communities as we speak.
This is happening while;
- our railway uses far less people to carry the same freight than truck use do, because of the staff needed to move large amounts of freight.
- So to reduce the "community transmission" please and take the truck drivers off the job, as they are spreading the virus far wider than railway workers would do.