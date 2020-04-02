Come On Fletchers! Do The Right Thing!

The Council of Trade Unions is calling on Fletchers Building Limited to do the right thing and reverse their decision to cut the pay for their employees by up to 70%.

"We are calling on one of New Zealand's biggest companies to do the right thing by their employees and hold off making such hasty decision," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.

"Today I have raised this issue with the Minister for Workplace Relations Hon Iain Lees-Galloway and sought his support in getting employers to improve their behaviour."

"It is an especially bitter pill to swallow for these workers when the top executives at Fletchers, earning hundreds of thousands, have only agreed to take a 15% cut in pay,"

"The Employment Relations Act and collective agreements are still fully in force. COVID-19 has not suspended workplace rights, if anything, COVID-19 has shown us all how important it is to have good employers who are prepared to do the right thing by the people they employ. Be a good employer Fletchers," Wagstaff said.

