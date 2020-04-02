Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Chief Ombudsman Continues To Monitor Treatment Of Detainees

Thursday, 2 April 2020, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Office of the Ombudsman

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says all New Zealanders have the right to be treated fairly during the COVID-19 emergency including those under lock and key.

"My role as an independent watchdog will continue during the lockdown period and beyond," he says. "I will be making sure people are still being treated humanely and New Zealand’s international obligations are being met throughout this crisis."

The Chief Ombudsman is responsible for examining and monitoring the treatment and conditions of people detained in prisons and court facilities, immigration detention centres, secure health and disability facilities, and child protection and youth justice residences.

"People can be held in detention for a variety of reasons. They may be very unwell, have broken a law, or it may be a way to keep themselves or others safe."

"I respect that each facility has a responsibility to do as much as they can to protect detained people, staff, and others, from contracting or spreading infection during the pandemic."

"While some restrictions to detention regimes may be justified for health and safety reasons, I must continue to independently verify that these protections are not compromising people’s basic rights."

Mr Boshier says he is reviewing his OPCAT inspection programme in light of the COVID-19 actions taken by the government.

"I am in discussions with the Ministry of Justice and other agencies about how I continue my inspection and monitoring of places of detention during the emergency. l will be adjusting my inspection programme and approach accordingly and expect to be able to comment in more detail about this next week."

"For me, it is about striking the right balance. I need to make sure any inspection or monitoring is carried out safely during the pandemic while at the same time, I need to make sure my oversight of these facilities is robust," Mr Boshier says.

Mr Boshier is responding to this afternoon’s statement from Chief Human Rights Commissioner, Paul Hunt, who has asked the government to ensure the rights of people it is holding for detention purposes, in its response to COVID-19, are respected.

More information about the Chief Ombudsman’s monitoring role at: www.ombudsman.parliament.nz/what-we-can-help/monitoring-places-detention.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Office of the Ombudsman on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Changes Hitting The Economy, Work, And The Benefit System

The economy may be falling like a rock but it hasn’t hit the bottom of the well yet, here or anywhere else. Time is so stretched – early March feels like a distant country – that planning rationally for what the economy might look like in two, three, six months or a year feels more like an exercise in science fantasy. Treasury projections have never been particularly reliable (too rosy by far, usually) but they’re what we’ve got right now. In the foreseeable… will unemployment really be in double figures and/or up to one third of the entire work force? Yes, quite possibly... More>>

ALSO:



 
 

Government: Seeking Infrastructure Projects


The Government has tasked a group of industry leaders to seek out infrastructure projects that are ready to start as soon as the construction industry returns to normal to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford and Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones say...More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 