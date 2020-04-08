Peace Groups Call On Prime Minister To Withdraw From RIMPAC

Today, dozens of peace groups, academics and human rights campaigners are calling on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to withdraw from RIMPAC, the world’s largest, US-led military exercise due to begin in June.



The text of the letter and signatories follow:

Tēnā koe Prime Minister,

We are writing to urge New Zealand's withdrawal of participation and support of RIMPAC, the world’s largest, US-led military exercise due to begin in June.

RIMPAC includes over 26,000 troops from Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Republic of Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Prior to the global spread of Covid-19, New Zealand had planned to send in excess of 300 troops.

Given the global Covid-19 pandemic, it is irresponsible to send New Zealand soldiers to interact with local communities in Hawai’i and to interact with soldiers from dozens of other nations. There is every probability that soldiers will transmit the virus, exacerbating the spread and imposing heavy tolls on vulnerable communities.

At present the nuclear-powered US Navy Aircraft Carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is evacuating 2700 troops, due to Covid-19 infections, onto the island of Guam, where soldiers will be housed in hotels or other private facilities putting further strain on the community where there have already been three deaths from Covid-19. On Thursday, two sailors assigned to separate San Diego-based military vessels tested positive for the disease. This is just a prelude to the spread of Covid-19 within armed forces across the globe.

As important as the Covid-19 issue is to RIMPAC this year, it is not the only reason why New Zealand should not be there. RIMPAC is primarily intended to cement US military domination of the Pacific. As a participant, New Zealand is contributing to this military showcase of imperial violence and ecological destruction in places such as Hawai’i and Guam.

We know the threats brought by militarisation are many, one being the increase in sex trafficking of indigenous children in Hawai'i. It is just one of the aspects of RIMPAC that repeats the reckless spread of disease used to erase indigenous communities by military voyages in the Pacific over generations.

The New Zealand public never agreed to be a part of the US-led alliance, and our values stand at odds with the abuse of our Pacific neighbours caused by RIMPAC. In 2018, RIMPAC used humanitarian aid and disaster relief to cloak these exercises in a veil of legitimacy. This language seeks to obscure the very real death and destruction caused by these same militaries across the globe.

In light of the appeal from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, endorsed by the Pope, for a global ceasefire and to instead focus on combating Covid-19, it is especially inappropriate for the NZDF to participate in such extravagant war preparations as RIMPAC 2020.

New Zealand has the chance now to be a global partner and a model for other countries by choosing not to participate. New Zealand should completely withdraw from RIMPAC, this year and every year.

We look forward to your confirmation that New Zealand will not be participating in RIMPAC 2020.

Thank you.

Ngā mihi mahana,

Valerie Morse

John Anderson

for Peace Action Wellington

Eliana Darroch

Sam Vincent

for Auckland Peace Action

Roger Fowler QSM

Chair, Mangere East Community Centre

Auckland

Dr. Emalani Case

Lecturer in Pacific Studies

Victoria University of Wellington

Helena Cook

Programme Director

Pasifika Pathways

Victoria University of Wellington

Anevili

Te Ara Whatu

Dr Lorena Gibson

Senior Lecturer in Cultural Anthropology

Victoria University of Wellington

Teanau Tuiono

TeAo Pritchard

Co-founders, Pacific Panthers

Alice Te Punga Somerville

Assoc Professor, Faculty of Māori & Indigenous Studies

University of Waikato

Ocean Mercier

Assoc. Prof. Māori Studies

Victoria University of Wellington

Jenny Taotua

Senior Pasifika Transition Adviser

Victoria University of Wellington

Dr. April K. Henderson

Senior Lecturer in Pacific Studies

Victoria University of Wellington

Emma Powell

PhD Candidate in Pacific Studies

Victoria University of Wellington

Sadat Muaiava

Lecturer in Samoan Studies

Victoria University of Wellington

Tim Corballis

Lecturer, Science in Society

Victoria University of Wellington

Herbert Bartley

Creative Director Pacific

Toi Rauwharangi, Massey University

Dr Dylan Taylor

Lecturer in Sociology

Victoria University of Wellington

Murray Horton

Secretary/Organiser

Anti-Bases Campaign

Peter Brunt

Art History

Victoria University of Wellington

Nathaniel Lennon Siguenza Rigler

PhD Candidate in Pacific Studies

Victoria University of Wellington

Walter Kawikaka'iulani Aipa

Native Hawaiian living in Aotearoa

Kassie Hartendorp

Community Organiser, ActionStation

Anne Waapu

Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu

Tarapuhi Vaeau

Gerard Hehir

National Secretary

Unite Union

Mike Treen

Spokesperson

Global Peace and Justice Auckland

Dr Maria Peach

Sean Mallon

Robyn Dann

Maire Leadbeater

Dr. Nayantara Sheoran Appleton

Senior Lecturer, Centre for Science in Society

Victoria University Wellington

Amanda Thomas

Lecturer in Environmental Studies

Victoria University of Wellington

Tauiwi mō Matike Mai Aotearoa

John Minto

National Chair

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa

Edwina Hughes

Coordinator, Peace Movement Aotearoa

Sam Ritchie

Maire Christeller

Annabel Willow Bennet

Health Sector Workers Network Aotearoa

Dr Kate Dewes ONZM

Director, Disarmament and Security Centre

Dr Arama Rata

Senior Research Fellow, University of Waikato

Max Harris

Dr Evelyn Marsters

Co - Director New Zealand Alternative

Thomas Nash

Greater Wellington Regional Councillor

Nina Hall

Assistant Professor of International Relations

Johns Hopkins SAIS & Co-Founder of New Zealand Alternative

Kaya Sparke

Hone Harawira

Leader, MANA Movement

Janfrie Wakim

Palestine Human Rights Campaign

Megan Hutching

for Women's International League for Peace & Freedom, Aotearoa Section

Richard Jackson

Professor of Peace Studies

University of Otago

Gia Ngatai-Smith

Fiona Clements

Environmental Justice Ōtepoti

Megan Brady-Clark

