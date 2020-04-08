Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand Leads World In Public Perception Of COVID-19 Response

Wednesday, 8 April 2020, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Colmar Brunton

A new study released today by Colmar Brunton shows the public’s response to Government measures to tackle COVID-19 far outstrips the response in any of the G7 nations.

The Colmar Brunton COVID Times is a study of over 600 New Zealanders surveyed from 3-5 April 2020, and makes comparisons with results from Great Britain, United States, Italy, Canada, France, Germany and Japan, provided by Kantar, Colmar Brunton’s global parent company.

Head of Colmar Brunton Sarah Bolger says, “Around the world, the COVID-19 crisis has seen a marked rise in the public’s perception of governments, and this is very much the case in New Zealand.

“As the world struggles to come to terms with a new normal, it is heartening to see the government of New Zealand building such a high level of trust with its citizens during these most challenging of times.”

There has been a huge surge in public trust in government

The public’s trust in the Government to deal successfully with national problems has rocketed from 59%[1] to 83%. 88% trust the Government to make the right decisions on COVID-19. This is well above the G7 average of 59%.

The New Zealand results show the Government is seen as a key source of reliable information about the outbreak. Thirty one percent say it is the most trusted source (compared to just 13% across the G7), with the Prime Minister’s and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield’s daily briefings seen as essential information sources for many New Zealanders.

We are proud of our response as a nation. National pride has risen by a nett increase of 41% and community spirit is also strongly on the up – a nett increase of 39%.


The Government has won the public’s approval with their response … at least so far

Public support leads the G7. More than eight out of 10 (84%) New Zealanders approve of how the Government is handling the outbreak. This compares to 54% across the G7.

New Zealanders are more likely to feel the Government has got it right (60% vs. 42% in the G7). They are less likely to feel the Government hasn’t gone far enough (34% vs. 42%).

However, the pain in New Zealand is more widespread than in the G7 and New Zealanders anticipate it will last longer

Over four out of 10 (42%) New Zealanders say that COVID-19 has already impacted their personal income. This compares to 29% across the G7 nations.

Most New Zealanders believe we have a long road to recovery. Two in three (64%) believe it will take more than six months to get back to normal. This is notably longer than the G7 average (37%).


New Zealanders are personally prepared to do what it takes, but they do have some doubts over whether all Kiwis are as committed as they believe they should be

Over nine in 10 New Zealanders (92%) say they are doing what the Government has asked of them to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

However, Kiwis do question the behaviour of those around us. Twenty seven percent rate the behaviour of New Zealand citizens as ‘poor’ in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

About Colmar Brunton

Colmar Brunton was started in 1981 by two Kiwis with a passion for taking consumer research ‘from the backroom into the boardroom’. It is now New Zealand's best known market and social research company, with offices in Auckland and Wellington. Colmar Brunton is part of Kantar, the world’s leading evidence-based insights and consulting company which operates globally and locally in over 90 markets.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Colmar Brunton on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rationing Of PPE Gear, Masks And Everything Else

From the outset, the perceived need to ration our scarce resources seems to have driven the response to Covid-19. Rationing still appears to be limiting the ability of nurses and other frontline workers to access and routinely wear the PPE gear they need to do their job safely. Initially at least, we were also rationing the public’s access to Covid-19 testing. We also continue to pick and choose among the scientific evidence to justify advising the public against the need for them to wear masks…. If it hasn’t done so already, this trend will end up eroding public confidence in the Ministry of Heath assurances that hey don’t worry people, we have enough PPE gear, testing kits and masks to go around. Counter factual : if we’re rationing it, we haven’t got enough... More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Gordon Campbell: On The Ethics (and Some Of The Economics) Of Lifting The Lockdown

As New Zealand passes the half-way mark towards moving out of Level Four lockdown, the trade-offs involved in life-after-lockdown are starting to come into view. All very well for National’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith to claim that “The number one priority we have is to get out of the lockdown as soon as we can”…Yet as PM Jacinda Ardern pointed out a few days ago, any crude trade-off between public health and economic well-being would be a false choice... More>>

ALSO:


Police Commissioner: Christchurch Terrorist Pleads Guilty

Police acknowledge the guilty pleas in the Christchurch Mosque attacks prosecution that were entered in the Christchurch High Court today. The guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of engaging in a terrorist ... More>>

ALSO:

Transport: $54 billion Investment In Draft GPS 2021

The Draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) 2021 on land transport confirms that the Government will invest a record $54 billion in its balanced transport policy over the next decade. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Loss Of Abortion Safe Zones

No doubt, last night’s defeat of abortion law reform provisions that would have created safe zones around abortion clinics will be portrayed, by some, as a victory for free speech. It isn’t. It was a victory for bigotry and intimidation directed ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National's Regulation Crusade

Lets step back in time now, to simpler days and to simple-minded solutions. So…. if National gets elected, landlords will once again be able to evict tenants at will, raise rents anytime they like, and ignore the need to install a healthy standard of heating in the homes they put out to rent. This promised ‘bonfire of regulations’ is being done in the name of cutting red tape... More>>

ALSO:

SMC - Expert Reaction: PF2050 Strategy

DOC has released a strategy to reach Predator Free 2050, along with an action plan through to 2025. The predator-free goal focuses on three groups of mammals: possums, three species of rats, plus stoats, ferrets and weasels... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 