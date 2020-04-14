ACC Employer Levies A Sham During Lockdown

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on ACC and its Minister Iain Lees-Galloway to ensure that employers are not required to pay ACC levies for the duration of the level 4 shutdown.

Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams says, “It is a sham to force employers to pay for ACC levies while their staff are forced to sit at home. What accident or claim can occur when no one is allowed to go to work?”

“We’re calling on the Corporation and the Minister to ensure there is a levy holiday for those ‘non essential’ businesses unable to operate. To do otherwise risks undermining the whole basis of ACC - that it is a payment for insurance, and not a general tax.”

