Tertiary Student Support Package Fails To Support Students

Wednesday, 15 April 2020, 8:18 am
Press Release: NZUSA

Tertiary students across Aotearoa New Zealand are disappointed by the Governments COVID-19 tertiary student support package announced on 14 April. Students are finding themselves in desperate situations due to the culmination of insecure housing, employment, income and study

“The announcement yesterday fails to meet the hardship needs of tertiary students. Not only does the increase in course related costs force students to take on additional debt, students are unable to put course-related costs towards rent and food costs, despite these being the main areas of student hardship” says NZUSA President Isabella Lenihan-Ikin.

She says, “students remain the only group in society that are forced to borrow to live during this period of uncertainty.”

Forty-four students’ associations across New Zealand have supported the National Student Action Plan on COVID-19, which focuses on implementing a Universal Student Allowance.

NZUSA President Isabella Lenihan-Ikin says “This is the time that the Government needs to ensure that students are encouraged to remain in their studies by alleviating the week-to-week financial hardship that students face. The Government needs to get real about the financial insecurity students face.”

NZUSA - New Zealand Union of Students' Associations

We stand for opportunity, for all.

NZUSA is the New Zealand Union of Students' Associations, the national body that represents New Zealand's students' associations and the interests of New Zealand's 400,000 students at universities, polytechnics and in trades training.

We conduct original research, advocate to Government and through the media, and support New Zealand's students' associations to be more effective on behalf of their members. We advocate alongside Te Mana Akonga – The National Māori Students' Association, and Tertiary Women New Zealand – The NZUSA Women's Caucus.

Since 1929, we've believed in a society rich in opportunity, where anyone from anywhere can become any thing. We support accessible, affordable quality public tertiary education.

